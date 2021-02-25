What you need to know
- Former Samsung Vice President Manu Sharma will be leading Nothing's India business.
- Nothing is expected to launch its first products in India later this year.
- The company acquired Andy Rubin's Essential smartphone brand recently.
Yesterday, Carl Pei's new consumer technology company Nothing announced popular Stockholm-based teenage engineering as a founding partner. The company has now roped in former Samsung vice president Manu Sharma as the vice president and general manager of its India operations.
Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder of Nothing, said in a statement:
I am thrilled to welcome Manu as part of the growing Nothing team. He is an experienced business leader with a deep knowledge and understanding of the consumer technology industry in India. With his proven track record and experience, he will play a pivotal role for our growth in India.
Manu Sharma has been a part of the tech industry for over two decades now and has worked with companies like Samsung and Hewlett-Packard in India. At Nothing, Sharma will be overseeing the brand's marketing, sales operations, as well as regional product strategy. Manu Sharma's appointment makes it quite clear that Nothing has big plans for the Indian market. This isn't surprising, however, as India is also one of the key focus markets for OnePlus.
As revealed by Carl Pei earlier this month, Nothing's first product will be a pair of wireless earbuds. Eventually, the company will also launch an ecosystem of smart devices that will connect to one another.
