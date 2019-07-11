What you need to know
- Classic Captain Price is coming as a skin for use in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.
- He's only available for those that pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases on October 25, 2019.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is coming but Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is still going strong, with its Blackout mode being the first the series has seen of Battle Royale. If you're still enjoying Blackout, there's a new skin you'll be able to use on PlayStation 4: Captain Price is coming to Blackout for anyone who pre-orders Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. If you've already pre-ordered, he's available right now.
Check out the trailer showing off Captain Price below:
If you're not sure how to get access to Captain Price after pre-ordering, don't worry. If you pre-ordered a digital version of the game, you don't have to do anything. If you've pre-ordered a physical version of the game, contact the retailer at which you pre-ordered. They'll give you a code that you can redeem on your Activision account. The Classic Price skin is a timed exclusive for PlayStation 4 owners, coming to other systems later.
Captain Price returns, reimagined, in the campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. If there's something else you want to know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, we have a comprehensive guide that you can check out right here.
New blood
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Warfare is modern again
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a reimagining of the ideas and characters from the original Modern Warfare, with difficult combat situations and a "realistic" look at how war has changed.
Going strong
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Battle Royale meets Black Ops
Black Ops 4 is the first Call of Duty title not to feature a campaign, instead focusing on three modes: Multiplayer, Zombies and Blackout.
