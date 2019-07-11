What you need to know Classic Captain Price is coming as a skin for use in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

He's only available for those that pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases on October 25, 2019.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is coming but Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is still going strong, with its Blackout mode being the first the series has seen of Battle Royale. If you're still enjoying Blackout, there's a new skin you'll be able to use on PlayStation 4: Captain Price is coming to Blackout for anyone who pre-orders Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. If you've already pre-ordered, he's available right now. Check out the trailer showing off Captain Price below:

If you're not sure how to get access to Captain Price after pre-ordering, don't worry. If you pre-ordered a digital version of the game, you don't have to do anything. If you've pre-ordered a physical version of the game, contact the retailer at which you pre-ordered. They'll give you a code that you can redeem on your Activision account. The Classic Price skin is a timed exclusive for PlayStation 4 owners, coming to other systems later. Captain Price returns, reimagined, in the campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. If there's something else you want to know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, we have a comprehensive guide that you can check out right here.

