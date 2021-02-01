New Samsung alert! Score a Galaxy S21 5G for as little as $99 right now

Capcom reveals just how tall the Tall Vampire Lady is: 9'6"

You have to include her heels, which we're eager to do.
Samuel Tolbert

Resident Evil Village WitchesSource: Capcom

What you need to know

  • Resident Evil Village stars Lady Dimitrescu as a villain, also known as the Tall Vampire Lady.
  • To say the internet has latched on to her would be understatement of the year.
  • Capcom shared today just how tall she is: 9'6".
  • Resident Evil Village is scheduled to be released on May 7, 2021.

Resident Evil Village is on the way, promising a Gothic horror adventure that'll see Resident Evil 7: Biohazard protagonist Ethan Winters facing down werewolves, goatmen and vampiric witches. That last bit has caught the internet's eye, particularly one towering Lady Alcina Dimitrescu, also known as the Tall Vampire Lady.

The fervor for this statuesque woman hasn't gone unnoticed by Capcom. Today, the official Twitter account shared a message from Resident Evil Village art director Tomonori Takano, who gave us a bit of information we've been dying to know: Lady Dimitrescu is 9'6", or 2.9m, if you include her hat and high heels.

If you don't want to wait until the full game to get a closer look, you can encounter Lady Dimitrescu in the PS5-exclusive Maiden demo, which is available to download now. Our editor Carli Velocci was impressed with the demo and thought it was a fantastic audio showcase.

Resident Evil Village is set to be released on May 7, 2021. When it arrives, it'll be available on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. There's a wide variety of Resident Evil Village editions available for preorder right now.

The next chapter

Resident Evil Village (PS5)

Ethan can never catch a break

Resident Evil Village follows Resident Evil 7 and the story of Ethan Winters, who has to enter a mysterious castle in search of his kidnapped daughter. You'll get to contend against horrific creatures, including Lady Dimitrescu and her insect daughters.

Samuel Tolbert

