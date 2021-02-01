Resident Evil Village is on the way, promising a Gothic horror adventure that'll see Resident Evil 7: Biohazard protagonist Ethan Winters facing down werewolves, goatmen and vampiric witches. That last bit has caught the internet's eye, particularly one towering Lady Alcina Dimitrescu, also known as the Tall Vampire Lady.

The fervor for this statuesque woman hasn't gone unnoticed by Capcom. Today, the official Twitter account shared a message from Resident Evil Village art director Tomonori Takano, who gave us a bit of information we've been dying to know: Lady Dimitrescu is 9'6", or 2.9m, if you include her hat and high heels.

Your love for Lady Dimitrescu is loud and clear. 👒



Here's a message from our RE Village art director Tomonori Takano, along with a very curious fact you may have wondered about: pic.twitter.com/Lj4m5pN2dJ — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 2, 2021

If you don't want to wait until the full game to get a closer look, you can encounter Lady Dimitrescu in the PS5-exclusive Maiden demo, which is available to download now. Our editor Carli Velocci was impressed with the demo and thought it was a fantastic audio showcase.

Resident Evil Village is set to be released on May 7, 2021. When it arrives, it'll be available on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. There's a wide variety of Resident Evil Village editions available for preorder right now.