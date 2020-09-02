How to watch Lovecraft Country: Sanctum without a VR headset

Viewers can head to the Lovecraft Country: Sanctum website for a link to each YouTube Live event before it airs. Each VR influencer will be streaming their experience within Lovecraft Country: Sanctum, which will be filled with escape rooms, puzzles, art installations, immersive theater, and even a live concert. YouTube Live viewers will even be able to interact with each influencer while they're playing Lovecraft Country: Sanctum, helping to solve puzzles, riddles, and even trigger spells that will directly impact the influencer's experience.

Lovecraft Country: Sanctum was designed as a VR-exclusive experience that Oculus Quest users can take part in. Each event takes place through VRChat, a social VR app that puts players in large environments where social communication and interaction is encouraged. While players will best experience Lovecraft Country: Sanctum in the VR realm, folks who don't have access can still take part in these special events thanks to a YouTube Live stream that's hosted by HBO, featuring 100 VR influencers.

The live events for Lovecraft Country: Sanctum happen at specific dates and times, so you'll need to be sure to follow the steps below at these times:

Event #1: Garden of Eden. Thursday, September 3 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT

Head to this link on your device of choice to watch Event #1 on YouTube Live.

Event #2: An American Dream. Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT

We'll update this step once the YouTube Live link is available.

Event #3: Music of the Cosmos. Monday, October 19 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT

We'll update this step once the YouTube Live link is available.

The best part about HBO hosting these events on YouTube Live is that you can take part in the live Lovecraft Country: Sanctum events on any device that has support for YouTube. Given that these are interactive events, you'll want to be sure to have your remote ready for your smart TV, or have your clicky fingers at the ready when using a computer or smartphone for the experience.

Additional Equipment

If you want to experience each event firsthand in a more personal way, the Oculus Quest is the best way to dive right into the VR experience without wires or configuration. The Oculus Quest can be thought of as the console of VR because it's as easy as putting the headset on and being immediately transported into the world of virtual reality. You won't need a PC, separate console, or smartphone in order to get the most out of the experience.

Oculus Quest (From $399 at Amazon) Once you experience VR, there's no going back. Don't just watch someone else play it, be in the story with the Oculus Quest.