Best Answer: Yes, you can get Disney+ on PlayStation 4, allowing you to stream your favorite shows and movies on your trust console rather than relying on apps on your smart TV.

So I can get Disney+ on my PlayStation console?

As long as you have a PlayStation 4, yes. Disney+ is available on PlayStation 4 consoles, but if you are still using a PlayStation 3, Disney+ will not be coming to it. Sony ended PlayStation 3 support in March 2019, so .

What if I don't have a PlayStation 4?

Don't worry, Disney+ is available on a plethora of platforms and devices. Here are all of the devices that you can watch Disney+ on, and there's a high chance that you own at least one of these already:

Android phones and tablets

Android TV devices

Amazon Fire TV devices

Google Chromecast

Apple phones and tablets

Apple TV

Desktop web browsers

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Android-based Sony TVs

Samsung smart TVs

LG smart TVs

Roku and Roku TV

All of these will have the Disney+ app available from their respective digital storefronts on launch.

What is Disney+?

Disney+ is the streaming service where you're exclusively most Disney family-friendly content going forward, with access to hundreds of films and thousands of TV episodes from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Fox, and National Geographic, and of course Disney.

A lot of Disney content on other streaming services has been or will be pulled after current license agreements expire and will be living on Disney+. This has been a long time coming, but the transition of content to Disney+ will still take a couple of years, especially with the recently acquired 20th Centur Fox content.

How much does Disney+ cost?

By itself, Disney+ will be $7 a month or $70 annually. However, there will be a bundle that has Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu (with ads) for $13 a month.