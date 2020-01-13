Can I use physical discs on PlayStation 5?

Yes. Mark Cerny, lead architect of the PlayStation 5, confirmed that the PlayStation 5 has an Ultra HD Blu-ray player, which will allow the console to play games from physical discs as well as digital media. Cerny also confirmed that PlayStation 5 games are going to ship on 100GB Blu-ray discs.

Using larger discs help prevent games from needing to ship on two discs, which is what started happening on PlayStation 4 with games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Last of Us Part II. Because games will be installing on an SSD, you should also see faster load times, though the exact boost of how much quicker games load will vary depending on the game and how it was designed.

What about my PlayStation 4 discs?

Your PlayStation 4 discs will also play on the PlayStation 5, as the console is being designed as backward compatible with the PS4. If you have a collection of physical PlayStation 4 games, you'll be able to use them on the PlayStation 5 as well. PlayStation 4 games will also be able to take advantage of the speed boost provided by being installed on an SSD, though they will probably not take advantage of it as well as a PlayStation 5 game.

Can I watch my physical movies or shows?

Naturally, this kind of improved optical drive means the PlayStation 5 will also be able to play 4K Blu-ray movies. You should also be able to watch regular Blu-Ray discs or DVDs that you've collected.