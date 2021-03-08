Best answer: No, the Apple Watch is designed for exclusive use alongside an Apple iPhone, iPad, or other device within the Apple ecosystem.

How does the Apple Watch work?

The Apple Watch is a premium smartwatch designed by Apple to work seamlessly with the Apple iPhone or other Apple devices. That includes the most recent Apple Watch Series 6 models, as well as other available versions like the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3. Unfortunately, the Apple Watch is not like Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, which do offer specific advantages with Galaxy smartphones, but also work with other Android devices and even iPhones. The Apple Watch, conversely, does not work with Android at all. If you own an Android smartphone, you're better off steering clear of an Apple Watch since it won't sync with the device. That means you can't use the app to keep track of progress, upload data, and more since this process only works with an iPhone. That said, when used with an iPhone, the Apple Watch offers a really seamless experience between the pair of tech devices. What can you do with the latest Apple Watch?

For those who do own an iPhone, the latest version of the Apple Watch is the Series 6, which offers features like an always-on Retina display, GPS so you can log runs without bringing your phone with you, and cellular connectivity so you can also keep on top of calls and other notifications directly from the Watch. It can track all of the basic fitness and activity stats along with blood oxygen, ECG, and continuous heart rate with notifications should irregularities be detected. Choose from a variety of optional bands to personalize the style.

What other smartwatches can you use with an Android device?

If you're still looking for a great smartwatch for your Android phone, don't fear. There's a wide range of amazing Apple Watch alternatives that work seamlessly with Android smartphones (as well as iPhones) from brands like Fitbit, Garmin, and Samsung, and many of them offer similar features to the latest Apple Watches so you won't be missing out. Smartwatches like the Fitbit Sense, Garmin Vivoactive 4, and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 are all solid alternatives to the Apple Watch if you own an Android device. And they work with iPhones as well, should you wish to opt for something different. They also all offer a similar experience on Android, some with even better specs. The Fitbit Sense, for example, can track blood oxygen, ECG, and continuous heart rate as well, along with skin temperature. The Garmin Vivoactive 4, meanwhile, has a battery that lasts for up to eight days per charge, far longer than the Apple Watch, and it tracks body battery to tell you the best times to get active or, conversely, to get rest. In addition to tracking ECG, blood oxygen, heart rate, and more, the Galaxy Watch 3 also provides real-time VO2 max feedback to give you an idea of your levels of endurance. Bottom line: Don't be discouraged that you can't use an Apple Watch on Android. There are plenty of other worthwhile options from which to choose.