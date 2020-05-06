Best answer: Supposedly, yes. PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan told CNET that the console would support 4K at 120Hz, but a direct quote was not given in the interview. This interview also took place in June 2019, so any number of things may have changed since then.

What does "frames per second" mean?

What you see as movement on-screen is actually static images displayed in quick succession, thus portraying movement to your eyes (because the human brain is weird like that). Think of it as the technique used to render stop motion. The amount of images displayed in one second is your "frames per second" frequency.

30FPS means 30 frames are being displayed across the screen in a single second. The higher the number, the smoother the movement tends to look.

On a television, the refresh rate of your screen is measured in hertz (Hz), which is how many times the screen can redraw a scene in a single second. Effectively, it's the maximum FPS your television can handle. If you have a TV that supports 30Hz but have a game running at 60FPS, you won't see all 60 frames.

Can people tell the difference between 60FPS and 120FPS?

Technically yes, we can perceive the difference, but this ability varies from person to person and is also dependent on what exactly we are watching. While one person may notice a large difference between a game running at 60FPS and 120FPS, another person may not notice anything different at all. Motion perception is a complicated subject.