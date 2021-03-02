Best answer: If you have a relatively new Android or iOS device, yes. The Pokémon Company hasn't detailed exactly what type of device requirements will be needed, but it's fair to assume that most new devices will be able to handle the game just fine.

What is Pokémon Unite?

Pokémon UNITE is an upcoming strategic team battle game developed by both The Pokémon Company and Tencent Games TiMi Studios. Initially announced in June 2020 during a Pokémon Presents presentation, the game has been given some more updates on just how the game will play. Pokémon UNITE will have players facing off against one another in 5-on-5 team battles. During these battles, players will continue to cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, all while leveling up and evolving their own Pokémon in the process.

At its core, Pokémon UNITE seems to operate similar to MOBAs like League of Legends, with players having to focus on a larger task while also managing their Pokémon and how they level up along the way. With the huge success of other mobile Pokémon games, it wouldn't be shocking to see this quickly become one of the best Android games available, so fans are understandably very excited about the opportunity to play it.

Will there be a Pokémon Unite beta?

If you're interested in playing Pokémon UNITE before the game officially launches, then you'll need to be an Android user in Canada. As of now, those are the only people eligible to test out the game when the beta goes live sometime in March. You can sign up for the beta by heading over to the Google Play Store, but it's important to note that The Pokémon Company has stated that all progress made in the beta will be reset once it's finished.