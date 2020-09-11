Best answer: Yes, if they were officially licensed by PlayStation, then your third-party PS4 controllers can be used on the PS5 to play PS4 games.

Can I use third-party PS4 controllers on PS5 ?

Sony has partially explained how PS4 peripherals and devices will work on the PS5. You can use the DualShock 4 on PS5 but only for playing backward compatible PS4 titles such as The Last of Us Part 2. If you want to play new PS5 games such as Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, you'll need to use the DualSense controller.

Third-party PS4 controllers can similarly be used for playing PS4 games on PS5 but you'll need to stick to officially-licensed controllers. If the packaging doesn't indicate it was officially licensed for the PS4, it might not work with the PS5.

PS4 controllers on PS5 Are there any solid recommendations?

The Razer Raiju Ultimate is one of the best PS4 controllers and you can still find it in stock at Amazon right now. It's officially licensed and should work for playing backward compatible PS4 titles. Outside of that, we'd recommend just going with a standard DualShock 4 if you want to ensure compatibility.

PS4 controllers on PS5 What about other accessories?

The PS4 Camera will work on the PS5, though it'll require an adapter that is free for PSVR owners. The PSVR will likewise be compatible with the PS5, as will its various Aim and Move controllers.

The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release at some point in Holiday 2020. Price and preorders have not yet been announced. A full slate of new PS5 accessories are also launching this holiday.