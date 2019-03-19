Best answer: Yes, you can play Stadia on your Chromebook even if you have one with incredibly low specs or is very old. Google wants Stadia to be accessible to everyone regardless of how powerful their devices are.
What's the catch? It can really work on any Chromebook?
No catch, according to Google. It really can work with any model Chromebook, even if you decided to pick up the cheapest thing you could find on sale one day. The company's whole motto with this is, "Game where you want, when you want."
Do I need any special software to run it?
Other than your Chromebook's existing Chrome OS and Stadia's streaming service, it doesn't appear that you'll need to download any other software in order to start playing your favorite games.
What will affect my streaming quality then?
Instead of your hardware dictating the type of quality your experience will be, Stadia relies entirely upon your internet connection and Google's own servers. So long as your internet connection is fast and stable enough, you should be able to stream just fine on any old Chromebook you have lying around.
Affordable
Lenovo Chromebook 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop
For your basic streaming needs
If you're looking for an affordable Chromebook to start streaming your games anywhere you go, Lenovo's C330 2-in-1 convertible laptop is there for you. Just keep in mind that it doesn't have all of the bells and whistles of higher-end models.
High-end
ASUS C302 Chromebook Flip
Flashy features for tech enthusiasts
If you want a more expensive Chromebook that comes with a few more appealing features and a slightly larger display, you'll want the ASUS C302 Chromebook Flip to start streaming in up to 1080p.
