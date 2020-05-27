Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 has been announced with a new trailer. In it, Infinity Ward confirmed that Captain Price is indeed a new Operator for players to acquire. You can check out the trailer below.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available as a free-to-play standalone game, separate from the rest of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. That hasn't stopped Modern Warfare from continuing to sell extremely well, with the game continuing to appear near the top of NPD charts month after month. As of April 30, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the best-selling game of the year in the U.S.

Infinity Ward has been working to curb the cheating problems in Call of Duty: Warzone, implementing new systems that force suspected cheaters to play together. It'll be interesting to see how future updates of this massive mode will play out, given that the annual franchise has another game, highly rumored to be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, coming later this year.