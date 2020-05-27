What you need to know
- Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 has been revealed with a new trailer.
- This trailer confirms that Captain Price is joining the ranks of available Operators.
- Season 4 is set to begin on June 3.
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 has been announced with a new trailer. In it, Infinity Ward confirmed that Captain Price is indeed a new Operator for players to acquire. You can check out the trailer below.
Call of Duty: Warzone is available as a free-to-play standalone game, separate from the rest of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. That hasn't stopped Modern Warfare from continuing to sell extremely well, with the game continuing to appear near the top of NPD charts month after month. As of April 30, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the best-selling game of the year in the U.S.
Infinity Ward has been working to curb the cheating problems in Call of Duty: Warzone, implementing new systems that force suspected cheaters to play together. It'll be interesting to see how future updates of this massive mode will play out, given that the annual franchise has another game, highly rumored to be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, coming later this year.
Next level combat
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Warfare is Modern again
Developed by Infinity Ward, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare takes the concept of modern combat and reapplies it, with familiar characters in unfamiliar situations.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Niantic announces fully-virtual Pokémon GO Fest, July 25-26
Pokémon GO Fest is taking place as a fully virtual, two-day event on July 25-26.
Samsung Pay unveils its first debit card in partnership with SoFi
Samsung Money by SoFi combines a cash management account with no account fee and a Mastercard debit card with exclusive benefits.
What do you think about the latest Galaxy Note 20 leaks?
The past few days have seen quite a few leaks for the Galaxy Note 20. What do you think about the phone so far?
Should you upgrade your headphones for PlayStation VR?
Sony's VR headset supports a lot of different audio options, but choosing the right headphones for VR is important.