What you need to know Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a soft reboot of the famous franchise.

The game launches on October 25.

The game features cross-play and no season pass.

You can preorder it for $60 through GameStop.

After weeks of leaks, Activision finally unveiled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The game appears to be a soft reboot of the franchise but tells a new story. Captain Price is back and he looks better than ever. According to the publisher, the game will launch on October 25 for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4. Contrary to rumors, it won't be coming to Nintendo Switch. Additionally, the PC version is exclusive to Blizzard's Battle.net launcher.

A report by Eurogamer provided more details about the project. The game will support cross-play between consoles and PC, and ditch the season pass model which has fragmented players in the past. The outlet said the following.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be the first in the franchise to support cross-play for PC and consoles. The series' now-outdated season pass model has been eliminated, meanwhile, to ensure additional maps and other bits of post-launch content don't fragment the game's player base.

It's great to see that Activision adopting modern industry practices for the game. Hopefully, the story will be an emotional and thrilling journey. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 only focuses on multiplayer, and it feels like an incomplete game.

The stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare engulfs fans in an incredibly raw, gritty, provocative narrative that brings unrivaled intensity and shines a light on the changing nature of modern war. Developed by the studio that started it all, Infinity Ward delivers an epic reimagining of the iconic Modern Warfare series from the ground up. In the visceral and dramatic single-player story campaign, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pushes boundaries and breaks rules... Players will engage in breathtaking covert operations alongside a diverse cast of international special forces throughout iconic European cities and volatile expanses of the Middle East.

Developer Infinity Ward's studio head Dave Stohl further discussed the game. He added the following about the reveal.

We are creating an emotionally charged experience that's inspired by the headlines in the world today, where the rules are grey and battle lines are blurred. Players will join a varied cast of international special forces and freedom fighters in gripping and heart-pounding missions... It's intense, it's exciting, and we can't wait for our fans to play this October.

Are you interested in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare now that it features cross-play and no season pass? Let us know. You can preorder the game right now through GameStop. There are a lot of different versions to choose from which provide multiplayer perks.

Look who's back! Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Captain Price and his cigar make a return The stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare engulfs fans in an incredibly raw, gritty, provocative narrative that brings unrivaled intensity and shines a light on the changing nature of modern war. $60 at GameStop