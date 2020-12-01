What you need to know
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available.
- A new patch has been released, increasing the rate at which players earn weapon XP.
- The patch also fixes an out-of-bounds glitch for Nuketown '84.
A new patch is now available for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, mainly focused around increasing the rate at which players earn weapon XP and level up their guns. Leveling up different weapons is extremely important given how attachments dramatically alter playstyles and the use of various guns.
You can see the patch notes for multiplayer and zombies below.
Multiplayer
- Increased weapon XP
Zombies
- Increased weapon XP.
- Addressed an issue that was causing lower-than-expected weapon XP in solo matches and later rounds.
- Addressed an issue where the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod wasn't consistently awarding weapon XP.
Nuketown '84
- Closed an out-of-bounds gap that allowed players to stay alive outside of the playable space.
While it's a limited patch, this should hopefully give players more enjoyment as they work on grinding out levels for their guns across multiplayer and zombies alike. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4 and PS5. In our review of the game, we found the campaign compelling but the multiplayer to be a serious step down from last year's Modern Warfare.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War shakes things up with a campaign that delivers solid mechanical improvements. The multiplayer leaves a lot to be desired but things are improving with patches.
