Is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War going to have Zombies?

Yes, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have a Zombies mode, much like every Treyarch-developed Call of Duty title before it. We don't have any further details at this time, but based on past games, players can expect a variety of maps with a wide variety of complicated scenarios to survive and easter eggs to find.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies what other modes will be included?

In addition to Zombies, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have a campaign and based on the preview we checked out, it seems to be a globetrotting political thriller. Warzone is continuing on, with cross-progression between the battle royale mode and the multiplayer suite. All of the different multiplayer modes in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have cross-play and cross-progression.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on Nov. 13 on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox One.