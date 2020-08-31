Best answer: Yes. We don't have many details right now but we know that Zombies mode will be included with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
Is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War going to have Zombies?
Yes, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have a Zombies mode, much like every Treyarch-developed Call of Duty title before it. We don't have any further details at this time, but based on past games, players can expect a variety of maps with a wide variety of complicated scenarios to survive and easter eggs to find.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies what other modes will be included?
In addition to Zombies, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have a campaign and based on the preview we checked out, it seems to be a globetrotting political thriller. Warzone is continuing on, with cross-progression between the battle royale mode and the multiplayer suite. All of the different multiplayer modes in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have cross-play and cross-progression.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on Nov. 13 on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox One.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition (PS5)
This is the standard version of the game for the PS5. This version can only be played on the PS5 and takes advantage of the new system with hardware ray-tracing and heavily reduced load times.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Edition
The cross-gen edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is exactly what it sounds like: you get one copy for the PS4 then another copy on PS5.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition
The Ultimate Edition includes the cross-gen edition of the game alongside tons of extras, including the battle pass and 20 tier skips.
