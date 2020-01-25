What you need to know
- Vine is back! But now it's got a different name.
- Byte is a new app that can be used to create 6-second looping videos.
- The new app was made by the creators of Vine and basically this is awesome.
The long-awaited successor to Vine, Byte, is now available on iOS and Android!
The team behind Byte made the announced on Twitter in the small hours of Saturday, January 25:
dear friends,— byte (@byte_app) January 25, 2020
today we’re bringing back 6-second looping videos and a new community for people who love them.
it’s called byte and it’s both familiar and new. we hope it’ll resonate with people who feel something’s been missing. https://t.co/g5qOIdM8qG
The team said:
You know the drill: upload from your camera roll or use the byte camera to capture stuff. there are lots of ways to find new personalities and moments. explore what the community is watching and loving, view posts handpicked by our editors, or browse on your own.
Very soon, we'll introduce a pilot version of our partner program which we will use to pay creators. byte celebrates creativity and community, and compensating creators is one important way we can support both. stay tuned for more info.
Your feedback has helped us get here today. we've got a lot more in store and as we continue to build, we want to hear from more of you.
Byte announced its plan for an app to succeed Vine back in 2019, just 3 months later, Byte is finally here and ready for the masses to enjoy.
The years since Vine left us have been pretty terrible, but all of its most iconic creations still live on thanks to YouTube and its endless source of compilations. Now, there's a new kid on the block, and perhaps the return of 6-second looping videos is exactly what we need in order to restore balance and order to the universe. Happy looping!
Vine has returned
Byte - creativity first
Grab your cat, or your Grandma, and start filming!
Byte is the return of 6-second looping videos, from the creators of Vine. What a time to be alive.
