Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals are live right now on the popular and very affordable VR headset. Rather than discount the hardware directly though, Amazon and Best Buy are providing a $50 gift card with all purchases of the device. We'll take that deal all day long rather than some paltry $10 discount off the MSRP.

This credit can be used to buy anything you want on these websites, and we're sure you'll be able to spend 50 bucks there, especially with all the deals flying around for the rest of the year around the holidays. You might even be able to use the money on some of the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories or maybe the best Oculus Quest 2 games.

As for the Oculus Quest 2 itself, it really is a fantastic standalone VR experience. Gone are the days where you need to pick up an overpowered gaming PC and a separate, more expensive, VR system if you want to enjoy the world of virtual reality. Now, you can just grab the Quest 2, find some awesome games to play, and start experiencing video games in ways that you only imagined would be possible.

Oculus Quest 2 deal of the day

Free $50 gift card with Oculus Quest 2 purchase Best Buy will automatically email you your $50 gift card when you complete your purchase. If you're buying it from Amazon you'll need to either click the "redeem" button on the product listing, or enter the special "OCULUS50" code during the checkout process to get your gift card. $299 at Best Buy

$299 at Amazon

Whether you're a VR veteran, or just someone who is trying to get into the hobby, the Quest 2 is the best place to start and to go for pretty much everyone. You also won't need to worry about the audio quality, as the Quest 2 features built-in speakers and have been implemented so you can replace the head strap without ruining your VR headset.