Not kidding when I say you can build an entire surround sound system at home with the deals you're about to see. All of Elac's speakers are on sale, and if you wanted to you could buy these piecemeal and build a system with them. Or you could just get the set that appeals to your needs the most. For example, the Elac Debut 2.0 B5.2 bookshelf speakers have dropped to $199.98 for Cyber Monday at Amazon. This is a $90 drop from what these speakers have been selling for for most of the year. We used to see Elac's gear go on sale more often, but 2020 has not been great for deals on these devices. The last time these speakers dropped below $200 was back in February.

All. Around. You. Elac Debut 2.0 B5.2 bookshelf speakers black It's not just the bookshelf speakers. Get a center speaker or even on-wall speakers all on sale for Cyber Monday. These have 5.25-inch Aramid fiber woofers, 1-inch soft dome tweeters, dual-flare front mounted ports, and an internally braced cabinet. $199.98 $290.00 $90 off See at Amazon

After you take a look at the bookshelf speakers, augment them with the Elac Debut 2.0 C5.2 center speaker. It's down to a low price of $159.98. This speaker normally sells for around $230, and it hasn't gone on sale since 2019. These savings are huge and this speaker compliments the bookshelf speakers above very well. If you do plan on buying the center speaker and the bookshelf speakers above, you can get them in one discounted combo.

You can also save on the Elac Debut 2.0 F5.2 floorstanding speakers. Grab these for $100 off what they normally go for. This is also the lowest price we've seen since last year.

The Elac speakers have incredible sound and build quality. Reviews have considered them the best sound at this price. The bookshelf speakers have 5.25-inch Aramid fiber woofers with 1-inch soft dome tweeters and wide roll surround. They use a new wave guide for improved dispersion and have dual-flared front mounted ports. The internally braced cabinets allow for better positioning, too.

If you want to upgrade, all the members of Elac's Debut 2.0 B6.2 series are also on sale right now. These speakers up the sound they produce with 6.5-inch Aramid fiber woofers (up to 6 from 5, hence the name of the lineup). They are a bit more expensive but are currently as much as $100 off.