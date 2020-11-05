The digital economy is booming right now, with e-commerce sales at record highs. POD Studio Website Builder helps you get online in minutes, and you can currently get lifetime hosting for just $99.99.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/z46Kvecc8HQ
Think you need coding skills to build an outstanding website? Think again. POD Studio is a no-code platform that is packed with powerful features.
The site offers hundreds of professionally-crafted templates, which you can customize using the proprietary "Mix and Match" feature. This process only takes a few minutes, meaning you can start growing your brand faster.
To drive clicks, you can add a blog to your site and optimize every page using the built-in SEO tools. POD Studio also provides e-commerce features, and integrations with PayPal, YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, and other apps.
When you're ready to go live, POD Studio provides hosting with unlimited bandwidth and storage. This deal even includes an SSL certificate to ensure your site is secure.
You would normally pay $999 for lifetime service, but the price is now only $99.99 for a limited time.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
The DualSense controller's adaptive triggers are crazy good
Precision electronics and outside of the box thinking brings us what might be the best game controller ever. This makes me want to buy a PS5 of my own!
Here are all of the Google AR animals you can see in 3D
Google 3D Animals are one of the best-kept secrets in search. Did you know that if you search for certain animals on a mobile device, you can opt to view the creature in full 3D animation, and even in augmented reality (AR)? You totally can, and it's super cool.
Are you using a case with your Pixel 5?
Featuring an aluminum design and soft-touch finish, the Pixel 5 is one of the more durable flagships we've seen this year. Do you plan on using a case with it?
Get a grab-and-go charge with these wireless chargers for the Note 20
Why would you want to plug in your phone every single time you set it down to charge when wireless charging is as widely available? These are the wireless chargers that you can trust to get you charged up consistently and stylishly.