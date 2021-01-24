The Buffalo Bills may be one of the biggest surprises to come out of the 2020 NFL season. After the 2019 season, everyone knew the Chiefs were the real deal, but likely few people thought the Bills would be 13-3 heading into the conference championship game.

The last time Kansas City and Buffalo met, the Chiefs came out on top 26-17. This time will likely be a little different seeing as Patrick Mahomes came out of last week's game a little beaten up with a concussion.

Mahomes is most certainly a difference maker so missing the young QB would be a huge blow for Kansas City. Early in the week has been day-to-day for Sunday's game. If Mahomes doesn't start, which seems a bit unlikely, then backup Chad Henne should be in at QB.

On the Bills side, Josh Allen has been dazzling. He has the offensive support he needs and enough blocking, the question just remains whether he can out score the Chiefs' offense.

Will the Chiefs be heading to Super Bowl 2021, or will the Bills send them home?

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Where and when?

The Buffalo Bills head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship on January 24, at 6:40 PM ET. You can catch all the action on CBS as well as the streaming options below.

Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Bills and Chiefs game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).

