As fun as building your smart home is, buying all of the gear can be expensive. That's one reason Cyber Monday sales can be such a blessing as many of your favorite brands will slash their prices for a limited time ahead of the holidays, giving you chance to smarten up more areas of your home for less.

One hidden cost with smart home tech, though, is the dreaded monthly subscription in order to use your devices. This can quickly eat into any savings you made at the time of purchase. One line of smart home devices that doesn't require a monthly fee comes from Wyze. Its security cameras are super affordable, especially when on sale, and don't drain your bank account down the line either.

Home safe home Wyze Smart Home Security Cameras Wyze indoor cameras record video in 1080p HD and feature night vision, 2-way audio, Alexa support, and more. What's even better is that these cameras don't require a monthly subscription in order to get the most out of them. Up to 23% off See at Amazon

The Wyze Cam is currently down to just $20 for $40 for the 2-pack making it a super-affordable entry point to smart home security. The compact wireless indoor camera also records in 1080p HD and allows you to view its live stream video feed using your smartphone. It offers night vision too and is compatible with Amazon Alexa so you can voice control it with a device like the Echo Show.

Alternatively, the Wyze Cam Pan is a Wi-Fi indoor smart home camera that is down to $30 on Amazon. The camera normally sells for nearer $38. It records in 1080p and the night vision feature uses six infrared LEDs. The camera lens has a 110-degree field of view. You can pan 360 degrees horizontally and tilt 93 degrees vertically in less than three seconds.

The 20% savings on these cameras is solid but the main benefit comes from the lack of subscription needed to use them and save your recordings. You get 14 days of rolling cloud storage for free with 12 seconds of recorded video when motion is detected. You can optionally upgrade to Cam Plus which doesn't limit the recording length in exchange for a $1.99 monthly fee and you'll also get person detection with that subscription. You can also expand the storage of the Wyze cams with a microSD card up to 32GB for continuous recording.