XGIMI isn't a brand that's familiar to most, but the Chinese manufacturer is doing all the right things in the projector segment. I used several of its products this year — including the fabulous $1,700 Horizon Pro 4K, $650 Elfin, and the $999 portable Halo+. The three projectors address three different segments and use cases, but what unifies them is that they are all excellent value.

And for Black Friday, all three projectors are on sale. The Horizon Pro 4K is down to $1,500 — $200 less than its retail price — and that makes an already-great product truly stand out. The Horizon Pro 4K goes up to 2,200 lumen brightness, making it ideal for viewing even in daylight, and it has a throw ratio of 1.2:1 and can project an image up to 300 inches.

It's not missing out on any of the extras either; you get HDR10 and MEMC, and there are dual 8W speakers that produce adequate sound on their own. The design is also elegant, but it's the picture quality that sets the Horizon Pro aside from its rivals; in short, this is one of the best projectors under $2,000, and the fact that you can get it for $1,499 on Amazon right now makes it an absolute steal. If you don't want 4K, there's a 1080p model of the Horizon Pro that is now on sale for just $935, savings of $165.

Then there's the Elfin. This projector has a slim form factor and is designed for portability, but it will need to be plugged in. It also has outstanding picture quality, HDR10+ and MEMC, and goes up to 200 inches. The Elfin normally costs $650, but it's now on sale for $519, 20% off its retail price.

And if you want something portable, the standard Halo is a fantastic choice. The portable nature allows you to take the projector anywhere, and it gets pretty bright at 800 lumen. You also get dual 5W speakers, and the built-in battery lasts just over two hours when projected at up to 150 inches — ideal for watching a movie in the backyard. The Halo usually costs $799, but it's now available for $639, a discount of $160.

All four projectors have a few features as standard. They all come with auto keystone correction and focus adjustment, and that alone saves you a lot of hassle while setting these up. They also have Android TV out of the box and give you access to your favorite streaming services, and I like the remote that XGIMI bundles with all four. In short, these are the only projectors you should be looking at for Black Friday.