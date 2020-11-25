The Breville Joule Sous Vide precision cooker has dropped to $149.95 on Amazon. That price is $50 off what it has sold for the entire year. In fact, you'd have to go all the way back to last year's Black Friday sales to find it going for a lower price. A lot of times devices tend to drop in price at least a few times throughout the year, but this one has not so Black Friday is your big chance to save.

The Joule has set itself apart from other sous vide cookers by being much smaller while still maintaining (or exceeding) the power of larger devices. It is only 11 inches tall and weighs about 1.1 pounds so it's small enough and light enough to slide into a drawer when you're done. It still has 1100 watts of power, which means you can get your water bath super heated in no time at all.

It also has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built into it. You can pair the cooker with your smartphone and use the Joule app. You'll be able to use the app to find recipes and tips on how to use the cooker. It also has a Visual Doneness feature, which you can use to compare to whatever you're cooking to make sure it's exactly how you want it to be. With the Wi-Fi connection, you can literally cook from anywhere in the house and keep an eye on your food while doing other things.

