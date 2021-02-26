The Blackout version of Blue Yeti's USB condenser microphone is on sale for $101.34 at Amazon. These mics normally sell for $130. The other available colors are going for that price, and this mic is still $130 at other retailers like Best Buy. The Yeti didn't drop much in price in the last year, probably due to the global pandemic that impacted a lot of prices. Today's drop is the lowest we have seen since 2019's Black Friday sales. That's a long time with few deals, and it's a safe bet this drop won't last long as a result.

At this price you're basically getting the larger Blue Yeti for the same price as the equivalent Blue Yeti Nano, which is at its $100 street price. The regular Yeti has more patterns to choose from, more features, and better control all for just $1.35 more.

This deal speaks to me Blue Yeti USB condenser microphone blackout The mic includes a desktop stand and four directional patterns for customized use. The tri-capsule array records any situation. Plug-and-play with no drivers required and is compatible with PC and Mac. Comes with a two-year warranty. $101.34 $130.00 $29 off See at Amazon

The Blue Yeti is powered by USB so it's easy to just plug in and get it going. It's a condenser mic that includes a tri-capsule array that can record almost any situation.

You can choose from multiple patterns (cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, and stereo) that allow you to pick up audio from a specific direction (directly in front of the mic, all around the mic, in front and back of the mic, etc.). You'll most likely want to go with cardioid if you plan to use this while playing games because it's the pattern designed to not pick up things immediately behind the mic, like the clicking of your mechanical keyboard.

The mic also features gain control, a mute button, and zero-latency headphone output.

It works with Windows XP and up or Mac OS X 10.4.11 or higher and requires a minimum of 64MB of RAM, which is a really basic requirement. It also comes with a three-year warranty.