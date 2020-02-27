Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

There are so many credit cards that focus on travel that sometimes it seems like the best rewards and perks are reserved for those who are circumnavigating the globe on a daily basis. What if I like to travel but aren't doing it all the time? What if I want a card that feels like the pinnacle of rewards and benefits but is for my everyday expenses? Well, American Express has built a card for exactly that: The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express.

The Blue Cash Preferred is designed to earn you a ton of rewards on the purchases you make every day. Every time you pick up groceries, fill up your tank, watch Netflix, listen to Spotify, or grab an Uber, you'll earn rewards that compete aggressively with credit cards built for each one of those specific purposes.

The best part? All of the rewards come to you as cash back. There are no points or miles that you need to run calculations on to figure out how to make the most of your rewards. For a card as feature rice as thus one, enjoying your rewards is drop dead simple.

What kinds of rewards does the card offer?

The Blue Cash Preferred Card is built to reward you the most for the purchases you make every day. From supermarkets to gas stations, Netflix to Spotify, and Uber to parking, you'll constantly earn elevated rewards when spending on the things you need to live your life. Here's how the rewards break down:

6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 in purchases then 1%)

6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations

3% Cash Back on transit, including parking, tolls, trains and rideshares

1% Cash Back on other purchases

Some examples of streaming subscriptions that earn 6% Cash Back include Netflix, Hulu, HBO, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and more. Ridesharing also includes popular services like Uber and Lyft.

Additional cardholders that you add as authorized users will also earn you the same rewards on all of the purchases that they make on their cards.

While some cards offer these kinds of rewards for only some of these categories, the Blue Cash Preferred offers it for all of them, all of the time. It's truly the best everyday-spending rewards card on the market.

Does this card have an introductory offer?

The Blue Cash Preferred card does have an introductory offer, and a solid one at that. New cardholders can earn a $250 statement credit after spending $1,000 in purchases on their new Card within the first 3 months of membership.

Not only that, but the card comes with low introductory APR as well. New cardholders will also enjoy 0% APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable rate (currently 14.49% to 25.49%).

What other benefits come with this card?

The Blue Cash Preferred card doesn't just have amazing rewards, but other benefits and perks as well.

For those traveling, the card comes with Car Rental Loss and Damage Insurance so that, if your rental car is damaged or stolen, American Express will pick up the tab. You also get access to the Global Assist Hotline, which gives you 24/7 access to medical, legal, financial or other select emergency coordination and assistance services, including medical and legal referrals, assistance with cash wires, passport replacement, missing luggage and more.

If you are shopping, the card also offers Return Protection, which allows you to return eligible purchases to American Express if the seller won't take them back up to 90 days from the date of purchase. American Express may refund the full purchase price of your item, excluding shipping and handling, up to $300 per item and up to a maximum of $1,000 per calendar year per Card account. If you take advantage of this you must have made your purchase entirely with your Blue Cash Preferred Card. Cardholders also get a complimentary membership to Shoprunner and receive free 2-day shipping on eligible items at a growing network of over one hundred stores.

For those trying to be entertained, the card gives members exclusive access to ticket presales and Card Member-only events in a range of cities all over the world.

Does the card have an annual fee?

Yes, the Blue Card Preferred Card does have an annual fee of $95. While this can be a point of contention for some, the rewards are so astronomical with this card that the annual fee is bought and paid for relatively quickly for an average consumer.

If you use this card to pay for the things it offers rewards for, you'll justify the annual fee in no time.

The best cash back credit card on the market?

American Express has truly created the pinnacle of cash back credit cards if you are looking for a card that rewards you for the most common expenses you have in your life. If you're looking to earn elevated rewards on an everyday basis, the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express is the one to beat.