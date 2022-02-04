Blizzard Entertainment is working on a Warcraft mobile game that's slated to be out in 2022. There's very little information available right now, so it's unclear what genre or form the title will take.

The game was announced during Activision Blizzard's Q4 2021 financial results. Blizzard Entertainment isn't new to mobile games, with the upcoming Diablo Immortal transforming the iconic hack-and-slash RPG formula to a format that works with touch screens.

It's possible that this Warcraft mobile game could be a strategy title, an action game, or something else entirely. It's unlikely to be a card game however, considering how Blizzard is already managing the ongoing Hearthstone.

In addition to these two mobile games, Blizzard is continuing to work on World of Warcraft, as well as Diablo 4, Overwatch 2 and early development on a completely new IP. Whatever this new Warcraft mobile game ends up being, it could join the ranks of the best Android games available.

Activision Blizzard is currently being acquired by Microsoft for almost $69 billion. The acquisition is scheduled to close at some point before June 2023. When the deal closes, Activision Blizzard's teams and studios will be part of the Xbox first-party group. This isn't likely to affect what platforms mobile games come to, however.