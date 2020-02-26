What you need to know
- Blink will require two-factor authentication after March 30, 2020, adding significant security benefits for customers.
- Users can verify their email addresses right in the Blink app.
- Only email can be used for two-factor authentication at this time.
Starting March 31, 2020, Blink camera owners will be required to have a registered email attached to their Blink accounts in order to receive two-factor authentication codes. Blink sent out emails to many customers today outlining the changes and letting customers know that they'll need to verify their email address associated with their Blink account in order to use the service after March 30, 2020.
Blink is making it easy to do this right through the app by opening your Blink app, clicking on the hamburger button on the top left to open the menu, selecting manage account, and then clicking verify email. It took me about two hours to get my verification email, likely because Blink's servers are getting hammered for requests, so if you don't get one immediately don't fret. Once you've verified your account, the verify email button will disappear from your app. If you don't see a verify email button, that means you're all set.
These are the best accessories for your Blink camera
From here on out, whenever you need to log into your Blink account, Blink will send you a two-factor code to verify that you have access both to your verified email address and your Blink account. While this isn't necessarily an infallible method of keeping your account secure, it makes logging into your account significantly more difficult for would-be criminals that might want to perform nefarious deeds.
Amazon-owned Blink provides a great way to secure your home with simple, affordable cameras that work well with Amazon Alexa, among other supported smart home tech. We really liked the latest Blink XT2 cameras when we reviewed them late last year. Now, with this enhanced security measure, it's easier to recommend Blink cameras than ever before.
See it and save
Blink XT2 Security Cameras
Less expensive all around
Blink XT2 cameras are affordable up-front and affordable in the long run because you won't need a monthly service fee just to view your videos. They're also totally wireless, so installation is a breeze.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the well-known Konami Code, has passed away
Kazuhisa Hashimoto, the creator of the Konami Code, has died. Konami confirmed the news on Twitter. Kazuhisa Hashimoto was 61 years old when he passed on.
Horizon Zero Dawn PC listing appears on Amazon France
A listing for Horizon Zero Dawn on PC showed up on Amazon France earlier today, further fueling the rumors that Sony will begin putting some of its larger games on PC, starting with Horizon Zero Dawn.
Surface Duo peek view shown off in a leaked video
A new video shows off a feature for the Surface Duo that allows you to quickly peek at contents. The feature allows you to see the date and notifications in a sliver on the screen when you partially open the device.
Best accessories for your Blink security systems
Being secure is always important, but what accessories are out there that further improves your security system? Thankfully, I have just the answers for you.