If you're a regular reader of Android Central or happen to catch one of my Twitter posts, you might know I'm a big BlackBerry fan. The "new" BlackBerry version two where Android was the operating system of choice even more so than the original. I get the modern convenience of Android and the physical keyboard I love all in one device.

That's why I was excited when we first got the news that BlackBerry, OnwardMobility, and FIH Mobile (the company that manufactured the BlackBerry Passport and Classic) got together to bring BlackBerry back from the dead again. For me, the BlackBerry Key2 from TCL and BlackBerry was the best Android phone and had everything a phone I could design for myself included. That changed when someone, somewhere decided to forget to update it past Android Oreo.

Later versions of Android have been largely focused on security and privacy and critical (for me, anyway) options like the one-time permission for location sharing were long overdue and a must-have feature. Once Android 10 came around, I had to retire the Key2 that I really liked.

My Key2 still runs perfectly. It's just stuck on an old version of the software.

Part of my mind is really hoping BlackBerry and OnWardMobility will remake the Key2 (a Key3?) or a revamped BlackBerry Priv that was actually great to type on and price it reasonably as well as keep the damn thing updated as TCL and BlackBerry did with their phones at first. Another part of my mind is almost certain that none of this will happen.

The folks at OnWardMobility certainly seem optimistic, as you would imagine. The news even brought CrackBerry Kevin Michaluk and the rest of the CrackBerry crew together to talk with OnWardMobility CEO Peter Franklin during a special edition podcast about the news and OnWardMobility's plans for the BlackBerry brand. Watching brought back some memories and got that hopeful side of my brain in high gear.