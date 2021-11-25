Our phones, tablets, and cameras continue to eat up more and more storage space as files grow in size, and it seems like you can never have enough storage space. If you'd rather not rely on cloud storage or just want a simple alternative, SD cards, microSD cards, and USB flash drives are still a popular and affordable solution. While this type of hardware isn't ever particularly expensive, Black Friday sees a bunch of major brands like Lexar, SanDisk, and PNY put some of their best gear up for sale at Amazon. A wide range of sizes and prices are available, so you should be able to find something that suits your needs, especially if you're getting in on some great Black Friday phone deals.

If you're looking for SD and microSD cards for a phone, tablet, or camera, SanDisk and Lexar make some top options. Photographers and videographers should be able to save some dough, plus there are basic options for general use.

Those who are interested in a USB flash drive will find options from PNY and SanDisk are discounted by up to 38%. Sizes range from 32GB all the way to 1TB, and there are some bundle deals if you need a bunch of drives for employees or promotional material. I collected a bunch of the best sales below, but be sure to check out the 30+ deals at Amazon for the full scope.

Up to 52% off storage solutions from SanDisk, PNY, Lexar, and more at Amazon

SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSD | $15 off This UHS-I microSD card with 512GB capacity is capable of read speeds up to 160MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s. It comes with a U3 speed rating and V30 video speed rating, meaning it's capable of working with FHD and UHD content. $69 at Amazon SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSD | $31 off The SanDisk Ultra is a UHS-I microSD card with read speeds up to 120MB/s. It has a U1 speed rating, making it best suited for FHD content. The 400GB model offers the biggest discount, but there are a bunch of other sizes also on sale. $39 at Amazon Lexar Professional 1667x 256GB SD | $40 off The Lexar Professional 1667x SD card steps things up to UHS-II with read speeds up to 250MB/s. It has a U3 speed rating and V60 video rating, making it suited for UHD content. $60 at Amazon SanDisk 1TB Extreme Pro USB 3.2 flash drive | $30 off Need a bunch of storage in something that fits on a keyring? The SanDisk Extreme Pro USB stick has 1TB of storage and can hit read speeds up to 420MB/s. $130 at Amazon PNY 1TB Pro Elite USB 3.0 flash drive | $70 off The PNY 1TB Pro Elite USB drive is super tiny, but it offers read speeds up to 400MB/s and write speeds up to 250MB/s. If 1TB seems a bit much, smaller sizes are also on sale. $130 at Amazon SanDisk 512GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive | $11 off About the size of a 2.4GHz dongle, the SanDisk Ultra Fit flash drive will hardly stick out of your PC's USB port. It offers read speeds up to 130MB/s, and there are a bunch of smaller options also on sale if 512GB is too much. $43 at Amazon