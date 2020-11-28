Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be two distinct days, but the sales events tend to blend together over the weekend. We're smack dab in the middle of Deals Purgatory right now. Too late for Black Friday. Too early for Cyber Monday. The deals from Black Friday are still sticking around, but how long will that last? It's hard to say, honestly. Cyber Monday is its own beast, but we do know that Cyber Monday tends to focus on electronics and tech more than just the general sales of Black Friday. So we know there are some things that just won't last until next week.
Here are all the deals we've reported on over the last couple of days that we do not think will last through the weekend. Grab them while you can so you can save while there is time.
The Best Black Friday Deals Still Alive:
- : Home Security Camera Sale | Up to 30% off at Amazon
- : TCL 65-inch 4K Smart Roku TV (Series 4) | $428 at Walmart
- : LG CX 77-Inch 4K Smart OLED TV | $3,449.99 at Amazon
- : Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses | from $149.99 at Target
- : Daybetter LED strip lights | From $10 at Amazon
- : Mobile Pixels Duex Pro 12.5-inch Full HD Portable Monitor | $199.99 at Woot
- : OnePlus 8 Pro | $799.99 at Amazon
- : TCL 10L | $174.99 at Amazon
- : Nintendo Switch with free Mario glass set | $299.99 at GameStop
- : Shark Vacuum Cleaner Black Friday deals at Woot
- : Nectar Sale
- : Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker | $199.99 at Amazon
Kami's outdoor camera has the same set of features as its indoor camera: you get AI-based face detection, IR LEDs for recording at night, Alexa integration, 110-degree field of view, IP65 rating, and easy installation. You can set up alerts on your phone, add an SD card, or store the recordings on Kami's cloud servers.
TCL's 65-inch 4K Smart Roku TV features access to all your favorite streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video, along with built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and a built-in tuner. Today's deal saves you $70 off.
If you want a big, beautiful OLED TV, you can't go wrong with this 77-inch model from LG. It's got the a9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K, webOS smart platform, support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, four HDMI ports, and much more going for it on top of that gorgeous panel. This TV sells for around $5,000 these days when not on sale. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for the full savings.
Both the Alto and Rondo styles of the Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses are now discounted by up to 25% off at Target while supplies last. These sunglasses let you listen to music and even take calls wirelessly once paired with your phone over Bluetooth.
Everyone knows that RGB gives you added gaming performance. OK it doesn't but some LED strips can certainly make your setup really pop and when they're this affordable you've got nothing to lose.
Working on-the-go has never been as easy as it is with the Mobile Pixels Duex Pro. This portable monitor can be attached to your laptop and is compatible with both USB-C and USB-A, meaning you can use it with Windows, Mac, and Chromebook laptops. Today's deal saves you $50 off its regular price.
Amazon is offering $199 off the cost of the OnePlus 8 Pro today in your choice of Ultramarine Blue or Onyx Black while supplies last. These models have Amazon Alexa built-in.
The 64GB TCL 10L offers great bang-for-your-buck with a huge, adjustable display and clean TCL UI software. Its hardware is solid for the price and the inclusion of NFC for mobile payments is rare in the phone's price range.
The main Black Friday deal on a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 has sold out, but now GameStop is offering Nintendo Switch consoles with free Mario glass sets instead! This offer is available on three different models of the Nintendo Switch at its regular price of $299.99.
This Black Friday, Nectar is offering nearly $400 worth of accessories with purchase of every mattress! You'll receive a free mattress protector, sheets set, and premium pillows, along with free shipping and Nectar's Forever Warranty.
This one isn't quite a "known" Black Friday deal, but it's a pretty good bet. We've seen the K-Duo Plus going for $199 recently at Amazon where it goes for $230 at other retailers like Target. Similar to the K-Duo, this Keurig lets you use individual K-Cups or your own ground coffee. You can also program it to make one cup or brew 12 in the glass carafe. It's $30 off right now.
Get huge savings on this range of Calphalon appliances which includes coffee machines, blenders, toaster ovens, cookware, and more.
This air fryer and indoor grill combo by PowerXL is perfect for grilling during the winter months when you don't want to step outside for too long. It features a six-quart capacity and is currently discounted by $60 at Target.
A selection of skillets, griddles, grilling tools, and more great items for the grill master in your life are on sale currently at Woot, including the pictured Jim Bean 3-piece Cast Iron Skillet set that's now discounted down to $25.
Available in two sizes depending on what kind of toilet you have, this Bio Bidet Slim Smart Toilet seat has a stainless steel, self-cleaning nozzle, turbo wash function, oscillating warm water setting and a night light to illuminate your bowl for night time operation.
Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports.
MyHeritage's DNA test kit gives you a detailed breakdown of your origins from 42 different ethnicities from around the world, which is more than any other test on the market. You'll also gain information on living or recently-deceased relatives, as well as the ability to build your own family tree online or using the free MyHeritage app. It's $40 off right now.
Hulu is dropping the price of its monthly subscription to just $1.99 per month for new and eligible returning subscribers this Black Friday! The deal saves you nearly $50 over the year and means you'll be paying just $24 for an entire year of entertainment.
Some of these deals have a time limit attached. Some of them are going to expire because they're going to sell out. Maybe you'll get lucky and some of these deals last into next week. But are you really willing to take that risk? If you see something here that strikes your fancy, grab it while you can.
