The Fujifilm X-T3 is a fan favorite for photographers and videographers alike who want a camera that looks just as good as the shots it takes. You get a series of manual controls and dials on top of the body, along with 4K60 video.

During the Black Friday season, the X-T3 is available for just $1,000, knocking a whopping $500 off of the retail price. Making it even better, you can even grab an accessory kit for no extra cost if you order from B&H, bundling in a spare battery and a 64GB SD card.

There are few cameras with as enthusiastic of a fanbase as the Fujifilm X-T3. Not just because the photos it takes are stunning straight-out-of-camera, and not even based solely on the Eterna color profile that makes your shots look straight from an old film camera. The X-T3 perfectly blends modern and classic camera design, combining the conveniences of digital cameras with the manual dials and controls of a film camera.

One of the best parts of shooting with a high-end camera is having access to manual controls. Being able to lock in features like ISO, shutter speed, and exposure compensation doesn't just make you feel more professional; it keeps your imaging consistent throughout your shots, and recalls the days before automatic settings were an option.

The X-T3 offers more manual control dials than nearly any other digital camera on the market, and even features locks on two of its dials to prevent you from accidentally changing your settings. The design even has the classic rangefinder look, particularly if you pick up the X-T3 in its silver color option.

Unlike older film cameras, however, the X-T3 isn't just great for taking photos. This compact APS-C camera can shoot 4K video all the way up to 60 frames per second in 4:2:0 10-bit, offering far more flexible color depth than comparable 8-bit cameras on the market and making it a fantastic choice for complex color grading.

If you're looking to buy your first mirrorless camera (or even if you already have one and simply want to upgrade without breaking the bank), you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than the Fuji X-T3 during Black Friday.