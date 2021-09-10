Black Desert Online is one of the biggest MMORPG's (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) in the world, and during 2019's The Game Awards, its mobile version, Black Desert Mobile, finally made its way stateside for fans to check out. Black Desert Mobile aims to give players the true MMORPG experience on their phone, with many of the same characters, a similar look, and a general familiar setting staying true to the Black Desert Online franchise.

Since its launch, Black Desert Mobile quickly became one of the most popular Android games, but many fans still haven't experienced the game just yet. So, in case you're one of those who are new to the series or looking to jump back in after some time away, here's how the classes of Black Desert Mobile stack up.