Black Desert Online is one of the biggest MMORPG's (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) in the world, and during 2019's The Game Awards, its mobile version, Black Desert Mobile, finally made its way stateside for fans to check out. Black Desert Mobile aims to give players the true MMORPG experience on their phone, with many of the same characters, a similar look, and a general familiar setting staying true to the Black Desert Online franchise.
Since its launch, Black Desert Mobile quickly became one of the most popular Android games, but many fans still haven't experienced the game just yet. So, in case you're one of those who are new to the series or looking to jump back in after some time away, here's how the classes of Black Desert Mobile stack up.
Black Desert Mobile class tier list
Black Desert Mobile has 13 base classes in its global version, while most classes in the game have the ability to transform into either an Ascended or Awakened version of their class, which gives players a total of 34 potential classes available.
Here's how the classes break down, with each potential version listed next to the base class. There may be other classes available in the Korean version of the game only, but we're sticking with every class available to all players for this list.
|Base Class
|Awakening
|Ascended
|Warrior
|Berserker
|Gladiator
|Ranger
|Windwalker
|Huntress
|Witch
|Invoker
|Archmage
|Giant
|Destroyer
|Titan
|Valkyrie
|Lancer
|Paladin
|Sorceress
|Reaper
|Raven
|Dark Knight
|Phantasma
|Void Knight
|Striker
|----
|Grandmaster
|----
|----
|Hashashin
|Tamer
|Spiritwalker
|Lupa
|Maehwa
|Primrose
|Lotus
|Musa
|Warlord
|Blade Master
|----
|----
|Nova
S Rank classes
|Item
|Use
|Striker
|Strikers might be the best overall class to use right now in Black Desert Mobile. Not only are they fast and great for PvE, but they're relatively easy to learn, giving you a good chance at figuring out other game mechanics while you play.
|Musa
|Musa classes have high damage in PvE and can handle themselves in pretty much every aspect of the game.
|Warrior
|Warriors are similar to Striker's in that they are adept at pretty much everything and can survive in the game's PvE and PvP modes with relative ease.
A Rank classes
|Item
|Use
|Valkyrie
|Valkyries offer some high burst damage and are a very durable class for newcomers and veterans alike. They may be weak to some other classes — namely ranged users — but they're still very dependable.
|Maehwa
|Maehwa is a class that is extremely gear reliant, but can reward players heavily if kitted outright. The versatility of Maehwa's is also loved amongst fans, as is their ability to quickly get up close to enemies.
B Rank classes
|Item
|Use
|Witch
|Witches have some of the best PvE abilities in the game, but can become a bit of a liability for PvP or Guild v Guild gameplay. On top of that, you'll need to be a bit more of a skilled player to really get the most out of the Witch class.
|Tamer
|Tamers are extremely agile both in combat and while traveling around the game, but are very fragile when it comes to combat, especially in PvP game modes.
|Dark Knight
|The Dark Knight class, is solid in all aspects of combat, but doesn't truly excel in any of them. While initially a higher tier, the Dark Knight has been nerfed since its inception into the game, dropping it below some other current popular classes.
C Rank classes
|Item
|Use
|Sorceress
|As their name suggests, Sorceresses have high damage when using magic abilities. As a result, they're extremely good at helping to clear out areas in PvE, but not so great in other game modes, where they fall victim to more melee-focused classes.
|Ranger
|Like Sorceress, the Ranger is excellent at ranged damage, but can pretty quickly get overpowered by other classes that feature more robust and versatile playstyles.
|Giant
|Giants boast some of the best in damage and CC in the game and even have some great mobility for a character designed as a behemoth. However, their AoE damage isn't too spectacular, and their lack of healing abilities makes them way too reliant on other classes to justify playing in a solo capacity.
