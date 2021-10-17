Having underlined their status as the AFC Championship's team to beat once again last week, Buffalo head to Nashville today for what could be their trickiest assignment of the season so far.

Now off to a 4-1 record for the third consecutive season, the Bills gained revenge for defeat in last year's AFC championship game on Monday night with a 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Quarterback Josh Allen was the key figure for Buffalo once more in a rain-interrupted match that saw him outshine Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes with another barnstorming performance that saw him clock up 315 yards and three touchdown passes.

Allen and co now face a Titans side with a 3-2 record and a team that the Bills have defeated in three of their last four meetings.

Tennessee come into the game off the back of a convincing 37-19 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in a match that saw Derrick Henry rush for 130 yards on 29 carries.

Currently on track to break the single-season rushing record with 128 rushing yards per game so far, Henry will be out to replicate his showing against the Bills in 2019 in a performance that saw him score two touchdowns and Tennessee waltz to a famous 42-16 victory.

Bills vs Titans: Where and when?

These two teams meet at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday with kick-off set for 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT / 1.15am BST / 11.15am AEDT

Watch Bills vs Titans online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Bills vs Titans but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

