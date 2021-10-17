Having underlined their status as the AFC Championship's team to beat once again last week, Buffalo head to Nashville today for what could be their trickiest assignment of the season so far.
Read on for full details on how to watch Bills vs Titans, no matter where you are in the world.
Now off to a 4-1 record for the third consecutive season, the Bills gained revenge for defeat in last year's AFC championship game on Monday night with a 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Quarterback Josh Allen was the key figure for Buffalo once more in a rain-interrupted match that saw him outshine Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes with another barnstorming performance that saw him clock up 315 yards and three touchdown passes.
Allen and co now face a Titans side with a 3-2 record and a team that the Bills have defeated in three of their last four meetings.
Tennessee come into the game off the back of a convincing 37-19 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in a match that saw Derrick Henry rush for 130 yards on 29 carries.
Currently on track to break the single-season rushing record with 128 rushing yards per game so far, Henry will be out to replicate his showing against the Bills in 2019 in a performance that saw him score two touchdowns and Tennessee waltz to a famous 42-16 victory.
Read on as we explain below how to get a Bills vs Titans live stream for Sunday's game.
Bills vs Titans: Where and when?
These two teams meet at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday with kick-off set for 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT / 1.15am BST / 11.15am AEDT
Watch Bills vs Titans online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Bills vs Titans but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Bills vs Titans online in the US
This Monday Night Football clash will be shown on ESPN, with kickoff scheduled for 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT. If you already have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream this match directly through the ESPN website.
For cord-cutters there are a number of over-the-top providers that offer ESPN, but FuboTV looks like the best bet for watching NFL games without cable this season.
In order to get complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games this season without cable, you'll need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and The NFL Network - and only FuboTV currently offers access to them all. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, but you can also watch this game for free by taking advantage of FuboTV's free seven-day trial.
How to stream Bills vs Titans live in the UK
Gridiron fans can watch at least five NFL games live each week courtesy of the Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday.
This match is one such fixture that will be getting the live treatment, with kick-off set for 1.15am BST on Monday night/Tuesday morning.
Alternatively, you can also watch via the dedicated NFL Game Pass Pro streaming service.
Its £147.99 subscription gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Bills vs Titans live in Canada
While both TSN and CTV are both showing tonight's game, for hardcore NFL fans in Canada probably the way to go is streaming service DAZN which has exclusive live coverage of every single 2021/22 regular season game in Canada including this game.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!
Kick off for this game for Canucks is at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT.
Live stream Bills vs Titans in Australia for FREE
If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then the great news is that it's available to watch free to air via the Seven Network and it's online streaming service 7 Mate.
Kick-off Down Under for this match is at 11.15am AEST on Monday morning.
