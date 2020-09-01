Even if you have zero interest in the Galaxy Z Fold 2, you have to admit it sure looks nice. Not just the phone itself, either, but the way Samsung's demonstration showed us apps that could resize on the fly, break themselves into different parts for each side of the screen, and automatically transition from the front display to the inner display.

YouTube and Microsoft Office looked great on the Z Fold 2. Will Instagram?

But there is the rub. Samsung showed off a handful of Google's apps (Google helped with building Android to work this way on Samsung's foldable phones), Microsoft's apps (also a big partner), and Spotify. How will all the rest of the apps in Google Play work?

I'm almost certain that Samsung will have all its ducks in a row and the company's first-party apps like the browser, the messaging app, email, etc. will work "properly" and do the same things that the YouTube app and Microsoft's Office apps will as you use the phone in different ways. But what about Instagram? Or Twitter? Or Facebook? Or whatever apps you use every day? We have no idea.

I'm not very optimistic here, and I only need to look back at how Android tablets have "progressed" on the app front since their debut almost 10 years ago. Things are not great. In fact, they are so bad that Google has basically ceded the tablet space away to Apple with Samsung being the only major holdout — because Samsung does the work to make its apps tablet-ready.

If tablet-optimized apps are any indication, a lot of the apps you use aren't going to work very well on the Z Fold 2.

This is not Samsung's fault, and it's mostly not Google's. Since the beginning, Android has been written in a way that apps can be resized to fit on any screen size, and year after year, we've seen Google provide more tools for developers to make their apps tablet-friendly. It kind of works if you only look at Google's own apps and the top 100 apps in the Play Store, but once you dive deeper, you'll find apps that force close when they try to open on a big screen or that run fine in the upper right corner leaving 80% or so of the screen empty.