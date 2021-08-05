While this weekend's "Celebrity Net Fights" showcase is happening in Arlington, Texas, fans from across the world will also be able to watch the Big Brother fights live from anywhere by ordering a PPV ticket before the event begins. Below we'll be discussing where you can watch the fight and even how to unblock the event if you're having trouble watching due to a location restriction.

After over 20 seasons on air, the popular CBS hit reality TV series Big Brother has seen its fair share of fights and drama. From screaming matches to even some physical altercations, it wouldn't be a season of Big Brother without a major scuffle between two (or more) of the houseguests. This weekend, for the first time ever, previous Big Brother houseguests will get the chance to truly lay hands as they go head-to-head in the ring for a celebrity boxing event unlike any that's come before.

Hosted by Peter Brown, the Big Brother edition of "Celebrity Net Fights" will see Big Brother US houseguests competing against Big Brother Canada houseguests. Among the matchups include Adam Pike vs Josh Martinez, Jon Pardy vs Fessy Shafaat, and a main event featuring Veronica Doherty vs Kaycee Clark.

Big Brother 'Celebrity Net Fights': When and where?

This weekend's Big Brother edition of "Celebrity Net Fights" airs live on Fite.TV this Friday, August 6 at 8pm ET. Make sure to purchase a ticket in advance on Fite's website or mobile app so you're ready to watch once the show goes live. Fite.TV allows unlimited replays of the event after your purchase in case you miss the live show or would like to see it again.

Then again, even if you're not located in one of the countries where Fite.tv is easily accessible, you can still watch the event using a VPN.

Fite.TV Fite.TV will be showing the BB Celebrity Net Fights in the US. Buy a PPV ticket today for $19.99 to watch the event live on Friday night and unlock access to unlimited replays. Buy a ticket at Fite today

How to watch Big Brother 'Celebrity Net Fights' from anywhere

If you're not currently located in a country that has Fite.TV already, it can be a bit difficult finding a way to stream BB Celebrity Net Fights live. Luckily, with a VPN, you can change your location virtually and gain access to services and content that would otherwise be restricted due to your location. VPNs are rather affordable too and there are a lot of great VPN deals to consider if you don't want to miss out on the event.

There are a ton of VPN providers but none quite match up to ExpressVPN. This service is our favorite for multiple reasons, but primarily due to its speed, ease of use, and excellent customer support. While it's not the most affordable option, it's certainly the most reliable and you can even use ExpressVPN on devices like your phone or tablet. Sign up for ExpressVPN today and you'll save 49% off its full cost and score 3 additional months FREE when you choose an annual subscription.