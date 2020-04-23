Your Android phone is a tool. Sure, you can have a lot of fun with it or find ways to pass the time, but a modern smartphone is one of the most productive pieces of equipment you can buy. And with so many of us working from home right now, it's important to keep things safe and secure if you have any business happening on it. Thankfully, that's really easy. With a few simple tools and some common sense about how you do things, your phone will stay safe and protected against malware and hackers. Use a Malware scanner

There are no viruses for Android, and there can't ever be. But that's really just semantics — there is malware out there for every smart device and your Android phone is no different. Try out 7-days of PureVPN for just $1 right now Google takes a very active role when it comes to policing malware in the Play Store. You'll hear about apps that fell through the cracks, but when you consider over two billion active users and over one million apps, it's easy to see how Google can't scan everything before someone downloads it. That's why you need some sort of malware scanner of your own that can scan your local files. A great malware scanner is already built into your phone. The good news is that this is really easy to do because the best one available is already built into your phone: Google Play Protect. It scans files regularly to identify known threats as well as read app heuristics (a fancy word for taking a look at what an app can do) without any intervention. If you want to trigger a scan manually, you can open the Play Store app and find Play Protect in the menu. You can install a second malware scanner if you want to, but you don't really have to do it unless you've disabled Play Protect. And you shouldn't! Use a VPN

A VPN acts as a secure and trusted middleman between you and the public internet. The things you download and the things you upload go through a VPN that encrypts things both ways if they weren't encrypted to begin with, masks your actual device identification and location, and most will keep all this information private. More: The best VPN in 2020 Most reputable VPN companies have a dedicated Android app so using one is simple — install the app and sign in with your username and password, then enable the VPN whenever you want to use it. Use two-factor authentication

Most cases of user "hacking" over the internet are done using a technique called phishing. That's when someone tricks you into supplying a username and password for a real service to them so they can take over your account. If a service doesn't offer 2FA, email them and ask why. Two-factor authentication pretty much puts this to a stop because even if you supply the right password the first time you use any service that has it enabled, you also have to provide another form of identification like a code through an authenticator app. Many services including banking, social media, and email providers offer two-factor authentication and you should be using it whenever you can. Use a secure lock screen