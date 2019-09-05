Best USB-C Power Supplies for Raspberry Pi 4 Android Central 2019
You might be tempted to use an old phone charger (or even a new one!) to power your Raspberry Pi 4 but you really shouldn't. These little computers need a steady and clean source of power at 5 volts and 3 amps, which means any old wall plug that has support for fast charging can't provide. The good news is that a dedicated power supply for your Raspberry Pi is nice and easy on the wallet.
- Basic and perfect: CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply
- Mighty Mini: IBERLS 5V 3A USB-C Power Supply
- Kit and Kaboodle: Miuzei Raspberry Pi 4 Case with 5V 3A USB-C Power Supply
- The old switcheroo: CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply with PiSwitch
- Blackout: Enokay Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply
- SHHHHHH!: NorthPada Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply
Basic and perfect: CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Power SupplyStaff pick
CanaKit makes some of the most popular parts for the Raspberry Pi and this power supply is designed specifically for version 4. It's a perfect choice if you just need a way to keep things powered up.
Mighty Mini: IBERLS 5V 3A USB-C Power Supply
This power supply from IBERLS provides the regulated power your Raspberry Pi 4 needs and the adapter is up to 20% smaller than the competition. If you need to plug things in where space is at a premium, this is the one to buy.
Kit and Kaboodle: Miuzei Raspberry Pi 4 Case with 5V 3A USB-C Power Supply
You need two things to get your Raspberry Pi 4 up and running: a power supply and a case. Why not buy everything in a bundle with a fan and heatsinks, too? Save time and save money!
The old switcheroo: CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply with PiSwitch
It's the reliable power supply from CanaKit with an inline switch for those times you need one. No more climbing under the table or bench to unplug the cord — your knees will thank you one day.
Blackout: Enokay Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply
A power supply with an inline switch that doesn't have any glowing LEDs is a beautiful thing if you sleep where you tinker. The tiniest red light can be unbearable sometimes, and this power supply is the fix.
SHHHHHH!: NorthPada Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply
NorthPrada's power supply is filtered to cut out the 60Hz harmonic noise that can happen when you plug anything into your wall socket. If you are building any sort of audio solution with your Raspberry Pi, grab this one.
Here's what you should use
The Raspberry Pi is a tough little bugger, but when it comes to power needs it's a sensitive kitten. You need to make sure you're giving it just what it wants and needs or it will turn into the electronic equivalent of a hairball on your workspace!
These chargers are all specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi 4 and will do the job when it comes to keeping things up and running. Our choice is the simple one — the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply. It provides steady and clean power without any extra bells and whistles or switches to accidentally bump.
If you just got your Raspberry Pi the Muizei case and power supply combo is also a killer deal. You get a really cool case, power supply, a cooling fan, and a set of heatsinks all in one box so you have everything you need.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What's on Kelly Peirce's gaming desk: Work, consoles and felty critters
My work collides with my life and it all comes to rest in this happy corner. Apologies though, Bob Ross is in the background urging me to relax as I write for you about the tools and toys I use around my desk.
Expand storage on the Galaxy S7 with these microSD cards
Still rocking a Galaxy S7 in 2019? Chances are you need a microSD card as your internal storage is probably full at this point. Here are the best ones!
Instead of buying an Eero mesh router, check out these six alternatives
Looking for an alternative to Eero's mesh Wi-Fi routers? There are a few of our favorite options!