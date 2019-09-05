Best USB-C Power Supplies for Raspberry Pi 4 Android Central 2019

You might be tempted to use an old phone charger (or even a new one!) to power your Raspberry Pi 4 but you really shouldn't. These little computers need a steady and clean source of power at 5 volts and 3 amps, which means any old wall plug that has support for fast charging can't provide. The good news is that a dedicated power supply for your Raspberry Pi is nice and easy on the wallet.

Here's what you should use

The Raspberry Pi is a tough little bugger, but when it comes to power needs it's a sensitive kitten. You need to make sure you're giving it just what it wants and needs or it will turn into the electronic equivalent of a hairball on your workspace!

These chargers are all specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi 4 and will do the job when it comes to keeping things up and running. Our choice is the simple one — the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply. It provides steady and clean power without any extra bells and whistles or switches to accidentally bump.

If you just got your Raspberry Pi the Muizei case and power supply combo is also a killer deal. You get a really cool case, power supply, a cooling fan, and a set of heatsinks all in one box so you have everything you need.

