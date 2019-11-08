Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
When you are traveling, you want to make sure that the credit card in your wallet is not only going to be dependable and work everywhere you go but that it also rewards you as much as possible for using it for all of your purchases at home and around the globe. The following credit cards have been rated as some of the best in the industry for those who want the most rewards and perks to make travel easier, more enjoyable, and more rewarding.
The Platinum Card® from American Express: Travel fancy
Get into all the airport lounges with this card, with a signup bonus that's just as fancy. Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new American Express Platinum Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months. Enjoy 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked with airlines or with American Express Travel, as well as prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com. You also get a $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
Chase Sapphire Preferred®: A travel monster
When it comes to travel cards, it's hard to beat the signup bonus from the Chase Sapphire Preferred® card. Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's equivalent to $750 toward travel when you redeem through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program. After that, this card will earn you 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide. Those rewards get even higher as those who redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards get 25% more value.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: A worthy adversary
This one does give the Chase Sapphire Preferred® card a run for its money. Enjoy a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel. You can also earn 10X miles on thousands of hotels through January 2020 and receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®. The Capital One Venture card also features no blackout dates for any airlines or hotel.
American Express® Gold Card: Dine in style
The American Express® Gold Card focuses on what you eat when you travel and is a food earning beast, with major rewards across dining, grocery shopping, and even food delivery. It is also one of the strongest metal cards out there. Earn 35,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 3 months. You'll also always earn 4X Membership Rewards® points** at restaurants worldwide and 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X). The card also gives you $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with The Gold Card at Grubhub, Seamless, and more, as well as offering a $100 Airline Fee Credit: up to $100 in statement credits per calendar year for incidental fees at one selected qualifying airline.
Whether you are looking to live the high life at an airport lounge, get through airport security with ease, or earn the most you possibly can on your flights, hotels, and dining, these cards are sure to fit the bill.
