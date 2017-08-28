Best Overall Bose SoundLink II See at Amazon While it's designed to be a Bluetooth speaker to connect your phone, the design and audio quality from this speaker make it perfect for filling most rooms with sound. You can connect your Amazon Echo Dot to this speaker and leave it forever as a better Amazon Echo, or you can take the $180 Bose Soundlink II with you when leaving the house thanks to its internal battery. It's a great flexible option for just about every occasion, and looks nice enough that it can sit in a room without standing out or taking up too much space. Bottom line: This speaker will turn your Amazon Echo Dot into something better than an Amazon Echo, and does a whole lot more. One more thing: You can pick up the Bose SoundLink II in either black or white to match your Echo Dot.

Why the Bose SoundLink II is the best

Plain and simple, this one comes down to style and feature set. Bose made a nice looking speaker with colors that complement the Echo Dot well, offers a quality audio experience over both Bluetooth and through the 3.5mm jack, and can be portable if you want it to be. This can be a poolside speaker as well as a great Amazon Echo speaker, and it will look nice doing both.

This speaker does make your Amazon Echo Dot a little more expensive than a standalone Amazon Echo when you add the two costs together, but what you're getting in exchange is noticeably better audio quality and some features you won't get by just buying an Amazon Echo.

Best for portability VAUX speaker for Echo Dot See on Amazon Why bother with buying multiple Amazon Echo Dots when you can buy a speaker that powers your single Echo Dot so it can come with you wherever you are in the house? VAUX is one of several speaker designers clever enough to make the body of the speaker something that can actually hold the Echo Dot while in use, so it not only powers the brains of the operation but makes the whole system a single portable unit. This $50 speaker promises six hours of portable run time, and the dual 52mm drivers will certainly make this little Echo Dot fill a room with sound. Best of all, you don't need a different power cord to charge this combined unit. The charger you used to power the Echo Dot is also capable of charging this speaker. Bottom line: If portability is your goal, this is a great place to start.

Best Audio Quality Sonos Play:5 See on Amazon The speaker on a taller Amazon Echo is ok, but in larger rooms frequently feels a little flat. If your goal is high audio quality so you can stream across an entire house and really rattle the windows, you either want a complete standalone stereo system or you want a Sonos Play:5. Sonos is the champion of high quality streaming audio through an entire house, but you pay for the privilege. These speakers are not cheap, but the audio difference couldn't be more clear when compared to other standalone speakers. While Sonos does make other, smaller speakers that do a good job filling a room with sound, the $500 Play:5 speakers include a Line In port on the back. This means you can connect an Echo Dot and bring all of your Amazon Echo features to these incredible speakers, sacrificing nothing in the process. One more thing: Amazon's Alexa service and Sonos have been long rumored to work together eventually, so you'll be able to control all of your Sonos speakers just by speaking to your Echo.

Conclusion

There are a lot of great options for speakers to add to an Amazon Echo Dot, because just about every speaker has a 3.5mm jack right now. If you want the best for a single room, the Bose SoundLink II is where you want to be. If your goal is portability over all else, the Bliik Infinite X is your speaker. And if audio quality is the most important thing to you, grab a Sonos Play:5 and have a blast.