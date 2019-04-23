An easy way into the smart home space without having to completely replace everything is by getting a smart plug or two. Smart plugs take "dumb" technology and makes them smart by allowing for control via a smartphone application or voice assistant such as the Amazon Echo. There are many types of smart plugs out there for almost every use, and we have compiled them into a collection of the best of the best in smart plug technology.

Note: All of these smart plugs only connect to a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network.

If we had to recommend some smart plugs:

The "perfect" smart plug is completely dependent on your needs in your home. The Amazon Smart Plug is just the right tool for connecting your not-so-smart devices to the Alexa ecosystem without having to setup a separate application, or needing a separate hub. All you need is your existing Echo device and the Alexa application to connect the Amazon Smart Plug to your Wi-Fi and you're all set.

If you need to watch your energy usage, the Currant Wifi Smart Outlet should be your pick. With it's meticulously detailed reports about your hourly, daily, monthly and yearly energy usage, along with the ability to connect multiple smart plugs via Bluetooth mesh network connectivity makes the Currant Wifi Smart Outlet system the pick of the frugal.

For those setting up a home office, man cave or a she shed, and want to fully automate the whole shebang, your pick should be the Kasa Smart Wifi Power Strip.. The ability to individually control each plug on its own can make for easy control of individual components in an entertainment center setup, such as a computer monitor, an audio-video receiver or a television, or even the air conditioner. It also has surge protection to protect any sensitive electronics that you may have set up. No matter what you're aiming for in a smart plug, there's something for everyone with smart plug technology.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.