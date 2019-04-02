The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is a rather impressive smartwatch with a primary focus on keeping up with your health needs. But what about when it comes to keeping it charged up? Sure, you could just use Wireless PowerShare with your Galaxy S10, but what if that's charging at the same time and you need something small to charge your watch? Here are the best small wireless charging pads for the Galaxy Watch Active.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is the perfect companion to your workouts, but the fact that this smartwatch is Qi-compatible makes life even better. You can use just about any wireless charger with it, so that you can quickly and easily top it off before you leave the office for your gym session. Our favorite is the Q1T5 Button Size Wireless Charger due to the fact that it is super small, offers different charging mods depending on your device, and won't break the bank, all while keeping your Watch Active charged up.

