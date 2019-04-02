The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is a rather impressive smartwatch with a primary focus on keeping up with your health needs. But what about when it comes to keeping it charged up? Sure, you could just use Wireless PowerShare with your Galaxy S10, but what if that's charging at the same time and you need something small to charge your watch? Here are the best small wireless charging pads for the Galaxy Watch Active.
Just a button
Q1T5 Button Size Wireless ChargerStaff Favorite
The Q1T5 may be the smallest wireless charger on this list, but it packs an impressive punch. It's just 1cm thick and only 7cm in diameter, meaning that it will leave plenty of space on your nightstand or desk. There is also overcharging protection to ensure that your smartwatch won't get damaged from too much power.
An LED for your thoughts
iOttie iON Wireless Mini Fast Charger
The iOttie iON wireless charger will definitely ensure that your Galaxy Watch Active stays charged without the need for any extra cables. Plus, this charger sports a status indicator LED, allowing you to know exactly when your Watch Active is ready to go. The only downside is that it does not come with an AC adapter, as you'll have to use your own wall plug.
On a slant
mophie Charge Stream Mini
mophie is extremely well known for its myriad of charging products, but the mophie Charge Stream is one of the most unique options. This device sports an angled design, so that you can keep an eye on your smartphone or smartwatch without it taking up a ton of real estate at your desk.
Works beyond Samsung
ZENS Wireless Charger Pad
The ZENS wireless charger is another great option, especially since the company openly advertises its compatibility with a number of smartwatches and smartphones. It's a bit thicker than other options on this list, but that's to help accommodate the small diameter of the charger.
Stick with Samsung
Samsung Wireless Charger Pad SlimStraight from the source.
This is the largest wireless charger on the list, but we couldn't leave out one of Samsung's own wireless chargers. This is the slimmest and most portable wireless charger from Samsung, and it's at a great price. You should consider picking one up regardless of whether it will just be used for your Galaxy Watch Active.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is the perfect companion to your workouts, but the fact that this smartwatch is Qi-compatible makes life even better. You can use just about any wireless charger with it, so that you can quickly and easily top it off before you leave the office for your gym session. Our favorite is the Q1T5 Button Size Wireless Charger due to the fact that it is super small, offers different charging mods depending on your device, and won't break the bank, all while keeping your Watch Active charged up.
