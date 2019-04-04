Today Amazon is offering best-selling print magazine subscriptions for as low as $3.99. There are more than 20 subscriptions to choose from, including titles you'll certainly know and have probably read before.
Read 'em all
Best-selling magazine subscriptions
Sometimes it's nice to kick back and relax with a good magazine. With these discounted subscriptions, you'll never be without some new reading material.
From $4
Magazines are great to have around as they provide a dedicated reading experience rather than just perusing social media on your phone or watching endless Netflix. I like to have a good magazine kicking around on the coffee table to read from time to time or for taking with me on a trip.
Some great options include:
- Elle - $3.99
- Esquire - $3.99
- Harper's Bazaar - $3.99
- Marie Claire - $3.99
- Town & Country - $3.99
- Field & Stream - $6
- Popular Science - $6
- Stereophile - $9.74
- ESPN - $17.95
These magazines will be set to auto-renew, but you can cancel that easily in your subscription manager to avoid being charged again.
