The world's reliance on PDF files knows no bounds. Ideal for sharing and sending everything from business reports and term papers to images and screenshots, PDFs remain one of the most widely-used and reliable ways to share valuable information regardless of your specific operating system.
The only problem is that these files are also incredibly difficult to work with and edit, and attempting to do even simple things like add text or adjust an image can be a headache-inducing nightmare.
Enter Cisdem PDF Manager Ultimate, an incredibly powerful and easy-to-use app that allows you to edit, merge, split, convert and sign PDFs without all the hassle.
With Cisdem in your digital toolbox, you'll be able to sidestep the usual madness that comes from working with PDF files, all thanks to an intuitive and streamlined interface that makes it easy to edit PDFs the way you would on a regular word processor.
You'll be able to batch-convert PDFs to Word, RTFD, Keynote and other popular formats, use OCR in order to make quick scans and find keywords, compress and encrypt your files into collections for easy transfer across all of your devices, and more.
Cisdem even makes it easy to sign your files using your unique signature or watermark, and you'll be able to password-protect them in the event you need to send or receive something confidential.
Bring an end to your PDF woes once and for all. Usually priced at over $100, a lifetime license to Cisdem PDF Manager Ultimate is currently available for over 70% off at just $29.99.
Prices are subject to change.
Android 11 event and beta postponed: 'Now is not the time to celebrate'
Android Developers have announced that the Android 11 beta and a June 3rd event have been postponed because of recent events.
A PS5 event called The Future of Gaming is coming on June 4
After weeks of rumors and speculation, PlayStation has announced an event called The Future of Gaming. This event will focus on PS5 games and begin on June 4 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.
OnePlus will not be releasing any more ‘McLaren Edition’ phones
The collaboration between OnePlus and British sports car maker McLaren has come to an end. OnePlus is unlikely to release any new 'McLaren Edition' phone in the future.
The best external hard drives for the PlayStation 4
You can expand the storage on your PlayStation 4 now, without opening the body and voiding the warranty. All you need is a decent hard drive to plug in.