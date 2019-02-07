A Wi-Fi-enabled security camera is an excellent way to keep an eye on your home while you're away, check in on the pets while you're at work, and in the case of those with built-in microphones, quickly tell your kid that they're supposed to be studying instead of playing video games. Even better, if you have an Amazon Echo device and use Alexa to do all the smart things in your home, an Alexa-enabled security camera can do wonderful things for you.
Guaranteed Alexa
Amazon Cloud Cam
What better company to buy an Alexa-enabled camera from than Amazon itself? The Cloud cam offers 1080p footage in real time, and you can share the last 24 hours of motion alert video for free. You'll get notifications whenever there's motion detected, and you can check in in the app or on the web. You can ask Alexa to show you your live feed on your Fire TV, Tablet, Echo Show, or Echo Spot.
Top brand
Arlo Pro 2
Arlo Pro cameras are some of the best money can buy, period. They have full HD 1080p live footage, rechargeable batteries, and two-way audio. If you plug it in, you can upgrade to subscriptions for 24/7 recording, and if you don't want to pay, you'll still get seven days of rolling cloud recording with the free Arlo Basic plan.
Budget pick
Wyze Cam
You'd think $26 would get you a POS, but the Wyze Cam is great. You can look in on 1080p live footage 24/7, and it gives you motion and sound alerts with 14 days of rolling cloud storage for free. And all you have to do is ask Alexa to show you your camera on any compatible Alexa device.
Indoor or outdoor
Logitech Circle 2
This wired security camera is great inside and out with wide-angle 1080p live-streaming footage, and you can store up to 24 hours of footage for free. You also get a free daily 30-second time-lapse, and the smart alerts come with thumbnails.
Smart home OG
Nest Cam Indoor
The sleekly designed Nest Cam gives you a 24/7 live stream of your home, and you'll get alerts in the Nest Aware app, with the ability to control all of your Nest products from one place. You'll also get two-way audio, and you can hide it just about anywhere thanks to it diminutive size.
Pan and tilt
Wyze Cam Pan
Another budget option, Wyze Cam's Pan has a 360-degree horizontal range and a vertical range of 93 degrees. When it detects motion, it'll even follow the target and tag it within its field of view. You get 14 days of rolling cloud storage from alert video, which is 180p at 15FPS.
