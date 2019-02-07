Protecting your Ticwatch S and its screen is a big deal. A good screen protector will stop you from damaging your watch thanks to it being scratch-resistant, and it doesn't hurt if the screen is water-resistant either. Looking after your watch doesn't just benefit your item, but you too! The longer your watch lasts, the longer it is before you have to reach into your pocket and buy a brand new one.
For both E and S
AddPrime Ticwatch S Screen Protector
This Ticwatch S screen protector from AddPrime doesn't just fit for your Ticwatch S, but a Ticwatch E too — ideal for those who wish to share their screen protectors with others. The AddPrime screen protector is also waterproof, anti-fingerprint, and has a 9H hardness rating, making it effective against scratches from items such as keys, knives etc., as well as hard bumps which may be caused by drop damage.
Self-healing to keep you scratch free
Ace Armorshield Screen Protector
This 6-pack of screen protectors uses unique, flexible film that conforms to any curvatures of your Ticwatch S, making it a more comfortable fit. It's also bubble-free, allowing you to take advantage of the 99.9% clarity and still see everything you need to on your Ticwatch S. The screen protector also comes with a self-healing feature, allowing the surface to remain smooth and scratch free by healing over time.
The shield you need for your Ticwatch S
Supershieldz Ticwatch S Screen Protector
Supershieldz' screen protector has a coating that protects against sweat, oil residue, and water. It also comes with rounded edges, ideal for those who would prefer comfort for the hands and fingers. It's also scratch-resistant and rainbow-effect and bubble-proof, meaning not only will your watch be able to withstand against sharp objects, but you'll be able to look into it with 100% clarity.
Water and scratch resistant
Orzero Ticwatch S Screen Protector
The Orzero pack comes with a dust remover, screen wipe, and dry cloth for simple, and clean installation. Its 9H hardness makes it effective against particularly sharp objects like keys, and anti-finger coating makes for a smooth and comfortable glass touch without causing damage to the touch sensitivity of the Ticwatch S screen. The thinness of the screen protector also helps with making the screen feel less bulky.
A precise fit for your Ticwatch
Akwox Ticwatch S Screen Protector
The Akwox Ticwatch S screen protector is laser-cut to precisely cover the body of your Ticwatch without making it hard to use. However, the liquid solution included in the pack does allow for readjustments during installation if you make a mistake. The body of the screen protector might be thin, but it's highly durable and completely scratch resistant against sharp objects at the same time as being 99.9% transparent.
Virtually invisible screen protector
IPG Ticwatch S Screen Protector
The IPG screen protector is virtually invisible, allowing you to see what your watch is displaying throughout the screen with no difficulty. It also provides self-healing, meaning that scratches on the screen will slowly repair over time. You won't have to worry about fall damage either, as the screen's impact force distribution lessens the impact, no matter how or where it is dropped.
With the screen protector, you'll be able to use your watch with ease without fear of it being scratched, or damaged by water or drop damage. For that reason, we've decided that the Ace Armorshield Screen Protector is perfect. Not only does it protect, but it also heals damages too.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.