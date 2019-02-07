Protecting your Ticwatch S and its screen is a big deal. A good screen protector will stop you from damaging your watch thanks to it being scratch-resistant, and it doesn't hurt if the screen is water-resistant either. Looking after your watch doesn't just benefit your item, but you too! The longer your watch lasts, the longer it is before you have to reach into your pocket and buy a brand new one.

With the screen protector, you'll be able to use your watch with ease without fear of it being scratched, or damaged by water or drop damage. For that reason, we've decided that the Ace Armorshield Screen Protector is perfect. Not only does it protect, but it also heals damages too.

