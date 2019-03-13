The Skagen Falster 2 is great for a number of things, counting calories and checking your heart rate being only a few things it can do. For that reason alone, you'll want to keep your watch protected from outside elements such as water, dirt, dust, and a lot more.

A screen protector is good to have for a number of reasons. It keeping your watch lasting longer is obviously the main reason, but there's also the fact it can protect your watch from scratches, dust and the like, as well as keeping your touchscreen fairly accurate. For that reason, we've decided that the Lamshaw Skagen Falster 2 Screen Protector (3 Pack) has to be our favorite.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.