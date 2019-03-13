The Skagen Falster 2 is great for a number of things, counting calories and checking your heart rate being only a few things it can do. For that reason alone, you'll want to keep your watch protected from outside elements such as water, dirt, dust, and a lot more.
Lamshaw Skagen Falster 2 Screen Protector (3 Pack)Staff pick
Made from glass, the Lamshaw screen protector is durable and resistant against water, dust, and dirt. It is also shatterproof, meaning that accidental drops will not always be a cause for concern. It also comes with two more screen protectors, as well as a kit of wipes and cloth in order to help you with placing the protector on your watch. You will also be able to share the two screen protectors with others who have the Skagen Falster 2 as well.
Bubble-free
UPONEW Skagen Falster 2 Screen Protector
The UPONew screen protector for your Skagen Falster 2 is simple to install due to the protector already being pre-cut for your watch. It is bubble-free and is hard enough to prevent damage from sharp objects such as keys. The protector itself feels comfortable and is thin enough that touch screen sensitivity will not be affected.
Anti-fingerprint and dust
HLH Skagen Falster 2 Screen Protector
Made from tempered glass, this screen protector is durable and comes with a thin film layer that protects against dust, fingerprints, as well as dirt. It is also transparent, meaning that the original color of the Skagen Falster 2's screen will not be affected by placing this screen protector on it.
Self-healing features
IPG Skagen Falster 2 Screen Protector
The screen protector from IPG is transparent, allowing you to see the screen underneath without any issues. The screen also protects from dust, dirt, and scratches — which can self-heal over time and reduce signs of wear and tear. The screen protector is also thin enough that it doesn't interfere with the touchscreen accuracy of the Skagen Falster 2 watch.
Thin but durable
Mihence Skagen Falster 2 Screen Protector (2 Pack)
Cut specifically to fit the Skagen Falster 2, the Mihence screen protector is made from glass that is durable, yet thin so as not to disturb the touchscreen accuracy of the watch's face. It has a coating on the protector to prevent damages from water and sweat, as well as scratches, dirt and fingerprints. It also has a smooth, comfortable feeling to the touch and is resistant to damage from hard objects like knives and keys.
Easy to keep clean
Elecguru Skagen Falster 2 Screen Protector (3 Pack)
The screen protector from Elecguru is strong, stable and durable against drop-damage and scratches from hard blades like keys and knives. It has a smooth, glass touch that is transparent so that you'll be able to see the watch face with little difficulty, helped by the screen protector being bubble-free. It is also smudge-proof, as well as resistant to water, dust, and dirt.
A screen protector is good to have for a number of reasons. It keeping your watch lasting longer is obviously the main reason, but there's also the fact it can protect your watch from scratches, dust and the like, as well as keeping your touchscreen fairly accurate. For that reason, we've decided that the Lamshaw Skagen Falster 2 Screen Protector (3 Pack) has to be our favorite.
