The Huawei P30 is a gorgeous new phone that deserves protection for its display, but it's not as simple as buying any screen protector. Huawei followed the latest trends with a curved display, so that means tempered glass screen protectors are only going to be able to protect the flattest portions of the screen while leaving the curved edges exposed. Since the on-screen fingerprint sensor is optical, there shouldn't be any issues with interference with either a tempered glass or film screen protector, so you can put those concerns to bed. Even so, your best bet is probably one made of flexible film.
Best value
JBAO Direct TPU Hydrogel Film (3-pack)Staff pick
Film screen protectors are a great option that offers protection from keys, coins, or whatever else can potentially scratch your screen and can typically handle curved edges of displays better than tempered glass. Film screen protectors are a great option for curved displays and JBAO's multipack gives you three. It's all backed up with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
Two for one
Supershieldz Tempered Glass (2-pack)
Supershieldz is a reputable maker of screen protectors for all makes of phone, and it offers a 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for the P30. It's a pretty good price for a pair of tempered glass screen protectors that feature a nice black border that helps with installation. Everything is backed by Supershieldz No-Hassle Lifetime Replacement Warranty so you can buy with confidence.
Living on the edge
JBAO Direct Tempered Glass
Along with the 3-pack of film screen protectors, JBAO also offers a tempered glass option for the P30. Like most tempered glass screen protectors on a curved screen, it can't cover the entirety of the screen, but it will protect the majority of the display from unsightly scratches. The kit comes with everything you'll need for a perfectly clean installation the first time.
Self-healing film
Aolander Liquid Skin
Multipack film screen protectors are your best bet for keeping a curved smartphone display protected, and this 3-pack from Aolander is a great option. The differentiator here is the self-healing hydrogels that help against micro-abrasions. That's not to say that these screen protectors will never show signs of scratches, but if they do, at least you'll have a couple of backups on hand.
Tempered glass multipack
Orzero Tempered Glass (2-pack)
Heeding all the warnings about how tempered glass screen protectors don't protect to the edges, Orzero offers a pair of screen protectors featuring a black border at an enticing price. The kit includes everything you need for a clean installation the first time.
Case-friendly tempered glass
SCL Glass Screen Protectors (2-pack)
Last but not least is this 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors that have been designed to hug as close to the edge of the display as possible with a 2.5D arc edge to avoid a harsh edge. These are also compatible with your case, come with all necessary supplies for a clean installation, and are backed by a 12-month replacement warranty.
These are the best options... so far
Given both that the Huawei P30 Pro preorders have not yet shipped and that it's likely never going to be sold in the U.S., the selection of screen protectors is pretty scant. Whereas major releases from Samsung, Google, and Apple garner products from premium brands like Whitestone and Zagg, we've yet to see anything from them or others so far. We'll be sure to update this article in the coming weeks if more screen protectors come onto the market.
Purely in terms of value, I must recommend the JBAO Direct Hydrogel Film 3-pack because it's a great price and it's always good to have some backups on hand. If it's got to be tempered glass, you can count on Supershieldz not to let you down.
