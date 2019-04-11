The Huawei P30 is a gorgeous new phone that deserves protection for its display, but it's not as simple as buying any screen protector. Huawei followed the latest trends with a curved display, so that means tempered glass screen protectors are only going to be able to protect the flattest portions of the screen while leaving the curved edges exposed. Since the on-screen fingerprint sensor is optical, there shouldn't be any issues with interference with either a tempered glass or film screen protector, so you can put those concerns to bed. Even so, your best bet is probably one made of flexible film.

These are the best options... so far

Given both that the Huawei P30 Pro preorders have not yet shipped and that it's likely never going to be sold in the U.S., the selection of screen protectors is pretty scant. Whereas major releases from Samsung, Google, and Apple garner products from premium brands like Whitestone and Zagg, we've yet to see anything from them or others so far. We'll be sure to update this article in the coming weeks if more screen protectors come onto the market.

Purely in terms of value, I must recommend the JBAO Direct Hydrogel Film 3-pack because it's a great price and it's always good to have some backups on hand. If it's got to be tempered glass, you can count on Supershieldz not to let you down.

