Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors Android Central 2021
If you recently purchased the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, you're probably looking for accessories to match your style as well as accessories that will protect your investment. One option to consider is a screen protector. After all, the delicate display needs some love, too! To make things easier for you, we've rounded up some of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors in both 42mm and 46mm sizes.
- As thin as air: Orzero Tempered Glass Screen Protector (4-Pack)
- Double the coverage: Tensea Tempered Glass Protective Film + TPU Watch Cover (2-Pack)
- Amazing responsiveness: ROSAUI Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-Pack)
- A perfect fit: Suoman Screen Protector + Protective Cover Case (2-Pack)
- Maximum transparency: SPGUARD Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-Pack)
- Keep your options open: Cuteey Tempered Glass Screen Protector + Plated TPU Bumper Cover (5-Pack)
- Goodbye smudges: Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-Pack)
- All-Around Protection: Spigen Liquid Air Armor Screen Protector Case
As thin as air: Orzero Tempered Glass Screen Protector (4-Pack)Staff Pick
If you're seeking the thinnest option available, look no further than this 4-pack of screen protectors from Orzero. The tempered glass material is thin but highly durable with 9H hardness that ensures you'll be protected against scuffs, scratches, and other damage. You'll also love the 99% high-definition clarity and the easy installation process.
Double the coverage: Tensea Tempered Glass Protective Film + TPU Watch Cover (2-Pack)
When you're seeking a product that will protect more than just your screen, you'll be in excellent hands with this 2-pack from Tensea. You get a protective tempered glass film as well as a TPU watch cover that protects the edges of the watch from shocks and shatters. But, of course, you still get the original touchscreen experience and full functionality of sensors and buttons.
Amazing responsiveness: ROSAUI Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-Pack)
When searching for the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protector, a common concern is whether your display will be as responsive as you need it to be. That's never a problem with this 3-pack from ROSAUI, as these tempered glass screen protectors are designed to offer amazing responsiveness while preventing scratches and scuffs.
A perfect fit: Suoman Screen Protector + Protective Cover Case (2-Pack)
Whether you own the 42mm or 46mm variant, this 2-pack from Suoman will provide you with a perfect fit. You get all-around TPU protection, which covers both the screen and the rest of the case. The design features precise hole cutouts so you can easily access all the buttons on the watch. What's more, you don't have to remove the case to charge your watch.
Maximum transparency: SPGUARD Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-Pack)
Transparency is important, especially when you're shopping for the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protector. Considering how often you'll interact with the display, you should consider this high-transparency and ultra-low reflection option from SPGuard. You get 3 tempered glass screen protectors that will prevent scratches and other damage.
Keep your options open: Cuteey Tempered Glass Screen Protector + Plated TPU Bumper Cover (5-Pack)
If you're the type of wearable owner who likes to accessorize, it's important to have plenty of options. When you buy this 5-pack from Cuteey, you'll have endless options. First, you get a set of tempered glass screen protectors with 9H hardness and excellent clarity. Next, you get a set of soft TPU cases with precise button cutouts that protect the edges.
Goodbye smudges: Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-Pack)
Are you tired of glancing down at your watch screen to find it covered in smudges and oily fingerprints? This 3-pack of tempered glass screen protectors from Supershieldz can fix that. In addition to 99.99% high-def clarity and 9H hardness, you also get a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating designed to reduce sweat, smudges, and fingerprints.
All-Around Protection: Spigen Liquid Air Armor Screen Protector Case
You'll feel confident that all your bases are covered with this innovative liquid armor screen protector from Spigen. Most importantly, all key health sensors will be fully functional with this all-around protective case on your watch. You also get a precise button cut-out design and helpful cutouts on the left side for easy access to the rotating bezel.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors: Narrowing it down
As you can see, there's no shortage of options to choose from when shopping for the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protector. Your first order of business is to ensure you choose the right size screen protector for your watch, which will be either 42mm or 46mm. We're partial to the 4-pack of screen protectors from Orzero, which deliver a flawless touchscreen experience. In fact, these screen protectors are so thin, you might forget you have one! You'll also enjoy high-definition clarity with bright, crisp colors on the display that we all love so much.
Finding the right fit for your watch is important. If not, you might notice a difference in your overall experience. You'll never have a problem with this when you invest in this option fromSuoman that consists of 2 screen protectors and 2 TPU cases. Not only do you get precise cutouts for convenient access to the side buttons, but you'll never have to remove the case to charge your device. Most importantly, you'll have peace of mind knowing that your watch case is fully protected at all times.
Regardless of which Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 variant you own, there are endless screen protector options to pick from. Whether you want a simple tempered glass screen protector or you'd prefer all-around coverage that also protects the case, you'll have no trouble finding a perfect match for your Android smartwatch.
