Is there anything better than sitting down, opening up a kit that you really (and I mean really) want to make, and getting stuck into it? The answer is, of course, a resounding no. But what makes robot kits so special? Well, they can introduce you and your child to a number of things such as understanding the use of hydraulic power, solar energy, imaginative creation, and so much more. If you're still not sure, don't worry, because we've got some amazing robot kits to show off.
A learning experience
OWI Dodeca 12-In-1 Solar Hydraulic Robot Kit
Are you ready to teach your kid something new? With this robot kit, you'll be able to introduce the concept of hydraulic and solar power through play. Both hydraulic and solar transmissions will help make the robot move in ways that'll work well with its design. This means that no matter whether you're building a car, a dinosaur or something in between — you'll be able to see your robot in action. What's more, there's no need for batteries. We'd say that's a win, wouldn't you?
Become one with the Force
Sphero BB-8
If your kid is a Star Wars fan... Well, there's really no other option but this, is there? Sphero BB-8 allows you to take control of the lovable droid through your smartphone, as well as voice control. It can last about an hour before needing to be charged (which takes 3 hours), but its body can definitely take some damage and your kid will even get into the spirit of Star Wars thanks to the robot's holographic video viewing option. May the Force be with you.
Skitterish fun
4M Table Top Robot Spider
While this may look like a very elaborate prank (and to be fair, it can be if you choose it to be), this is, in fact, a robot spider that excels in teaching young kids the basics of robotics and construction. But it just doesn't scuttle around; it can perform acrobatic tricks and even knows when to sidestep an object that is in front of it. The only downside is you'll need AAA batteries (which aren't included), but even then, you've got a robot that'll keep you and your child talking for days.
Coding? No problem!
Anki Cozmo Robot
While you may not be making the Anki Cozmo yourself, that doesn't mean you won't be learning anything fun. With this kit, your child will be able to challenge Cozmo to a number of games that'll help improve your memory and speed. What's more, Cozmo never gets stale as the robot is constantly updated, allowing you to try brand new things with Cozmo. But what really stands out is how through Cozmo, you'll be able to learn how to code.
Wall-E who?
UBTECH JIMU Robot Astrobot
The UBTECH JIMU Robot introduces a buildable robot that you can shape and create in whichever way you want. But it doesn't stop there. You can also code the JIMU robot in a way that can teach it to navigate obstacles, pick-up objects, control lights and sound effects, and even give it a personality of its very own. While this is may be more suitable for older kids, younger kids will still have fun learning to code and build with ease. And if you're ever stuck, the app (iOS and Android) will be there to help you.
If you came into this article not knowing a damn thing about robots (or why you should invest in them for your child), then we hope these will have convinced you otherwise. Each robot kit has a different style and purpose, which is why it's hard to pick a favorite among them. That said, for an overall great learning and building experience, why not give the UBTECH JIMU Robot Astrobot a try?
