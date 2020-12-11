Cup Of Coffee HeroSource: Amazon

While some swear by pour-over coffee makers, the popularity of Keurig's single-serve coffee makers is fueled mostly by the variety of K-Cups available on the market. However, if you drink a lot of coffee each day, want to help save the environment, a better solution might be to buy a reusable K-Cup filter and use bagged ground coffee instead. Our favorite reusable filter is the official Keurig My K-Cup Universal Reusable K-Cup Pod Coffee Filter, which as its name suggests, works with current-generation Keurig machines. Depending on your needs, we've included some of the best reusable K-cups to consider.

Best Overall: Keurig My K-Cup Universal Reusable K-Cup Pod Coffee Filter

Keurig My Kcup Reusable FiltersSource: Keurig

Optimized for all K-Cup brew sizes, the Keurig My K-Cup Universal Reusable K-Cup Pod Coffee Filter is optimized for both cup and travel mug brew sizes, and the removable lid makes filling and cleaning as easy as possible. The product is the only Keurig approved reusable filter designed for use in all Keurig home Coffee makers, including 2.0, classic, and K-Plus Series. Highly durable and dishwasher safe (top rack only), the filter is BPA-free. Ground coffee only.

We're highly sold on this product. Still, make sure you're buying the real deal as there are fakes online. Check the packaging and make sure it matches.

Pros:

  • Optimized for cup and travel mug brew sizes
  • Top-rack dishwasher safe
  • Approved for all Keurig brewers

Cons:

  • Beware of fakes

Best Overall

Keurig My K-Cup Universal Reusable K-Cup Pod Coffee Filter

Official pick

The only Keurig approved reusable filter designed for use in all Keurig home coffee makers.

Best Alternative: Di Oro - MaxBrew 24K GOLD K-Cup

Di Oro Reusable K CupsSource: DI ORO

The Di Oro MaxBrew includes a 24K gold-plated honeycomb-patterned filter that stands the test of time since it won't absorb unpleasant flavors. It's compatible with Keurig 2.0 and 1.0 brewers, including the K200, K250, K300, K350, K360, K400, K450, K460, K500, K550, K560, and many others.

MaxBrew Reusable K-Cup Filter is 100% BPA, Lead, and DEHP Free and can be easily cleaned by hand or in a dishwasher, top-rack only.

Rated very highly on Amazon, the Di Oro MaxBrew nonetheless is noted by some as requiring some trial-and-error. It seems some types of coffee grounds will leak out, although not most.

Pros:

  • Good price
  • 24K filter for protection against unpleasant odors
  • Keurig 2.0/1.0 compatible

Cons:

  • Some users report leaks with certain types of ground coffee

Best Alternative

Di Oro - MaxBrew 24K GOLD K-Cup

The one with gold!

Here's another universal solution that works with most Keurig brewing systems. Well received on Amazon.

Best Premium: Yeosen Stainless Steel Reusable (2-Pack)

Yeosen Reusable K CupsSource: Yeosen

Featuring a stainless steel design, the Yeosen Reusable K-Cup (2-Pack) is BPA free and comes with a spoon. It promises to preserve the coffee's natural oils, and flavors, which it claims occurs with plastic-based reusable filters. Compatible with 2.0 and 1.0 machines.

Supporting all K-Cup brewer sizes, the Yeosen Reusable K-Cup is BPA-Free, LEAD-Free, and DEHP-Free. The reusable pod can be easily cleaned by hand or in a dishwasher. Keurig reusable coffee filter is exceptionally easy-to-use and allows you to brew various sized single cups of coffee.

It's nice seeing a Stainless Steel option here. Nonetheless, it's entirely subjective whether the material is better than others on the market.

Pros:

  • Stainless Steel
  • Easy to wash
  • Supports all Keurig machines

Cons:

  • Is stainless steel better?

Best Premium

Yeosen Stainless Steel Reusable (2-Pack)

Stainless Steel model

You get two reusable K-Cups plus a spoon. Priced right, given the three pieces, no?

Best Bulk: *Kicoco 12 Packs *

Kicoco Reusable K CupsSource: Amazon

With this purchase, you don't get just one reusable K-Cup or even two. Instead, it's packed with a dozen cups; each made with food-grade stainless steel mesh. Compatible with Keurig 2.0 and 1.0 brewing systems, the Kicoco cups are available in black or purple. Featuring BPA-free plastic, these one-piece designed cups are dishwasher safe, and eco-friendly.

Despite a reasonable price, our only question is this: Do most people need 12 of these for their homes?

Pros:

  • Highly rated
  • 12-pack
  • In two colors

Cons:

  • Do you need 12?

Best Bulk

Kicoco 12 Packs

Mix it up

Lots of cups, environmentally sound too.

Best Budget: Podoy Coffee Filters (2-Pack)

Coffee is caringSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Priced about as low as you can go, the Podoy 2-Pack only fits a limited number of home coffee brewers, including the B30, B40, B50, B60, B70, K10 MINI Plus, K15, K40/45, K55, K60/65, and K70/75/79 series. The item is not compatible with Keurig 2.0.

It is optimized for all brew sizes in housing that's BPA free.

Pros:

  • Great price

Cons:

  • Limited support

Best Budget

Podoy Coffee Filters (2-Pack)

Your wallet will be smiling!

Make sure your brewer is supported. If it is, it's time for you to save some cash.

Bottom line

If you want to save money and help the environment too, you should consider buying a reusable K-Cup for the Keurig brewing system. Keep in mind, however, that no two solutions are the same.

While there are many of the best reusable K-cups, our favorite is the official Keurig My K-Cup Universal Reusable K-Cup Pod Coffee Filter, is ideally suited for cup and travel mug brew sizes and features a removable lid for fast cleanup. It's the only reusable filter designed for use in all Keurig home Coffee makers. Highly durable and dishwasher safe, the filter is an excellent choice for your single-serve coffee needs.

